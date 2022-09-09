Taylor Swift's Nemesis Scooter Braun Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife Yael, Will Pay Spousal Support

mega

Justin Bieber ’s longtime manager Scooter Braun has reached an agreement with his ex-wife Yael that covers the division of their property and spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Braun’s high-powered attorney Laura Wasser informed the court that a settlement has been hashed out.

Wasser said the matter was uncontested and both parties agreed to the divorce. They have figured out a custody agreement and how much Braun will pay his ex in child and spousal support.

The couple has been working out a deal since they started having issues in their marriage last year. Braun filed for divorce in July 2021 and made sure to note that a prenuptial agreement was signed by both parties before they walked down the aisle.

Braun demanded joint custody of their 3 kids and never had an issue paying monthly support. At the time, sources close to Braun were pushing the idea of a potential reconciliation but that never came to fruition.

The couple had split weeks before Braun filed for divorce amid ongoing marital issues. The couple started dating in 2013 and wed in 2014.

Weeks before the world found out, Braun attempted to hide his marriage problems from the world . He posted an emotional tribute to Yael on their anniversary writing, “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, months before the split, Page Six reported that Braun sought help from an “intense psycho-spiritual retreat .” He signed himself up for a seven-day Hoffman Process program which is described as a “soul-searching, healing retreat of transformation & development for people who feel stuck in one or more important areas of their life.”

Braun told Jay Shetty he signed up for the program after a “very dark thought came into my head.”

Braun has yet to step into a new relationship after his marriage exploded.