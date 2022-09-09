Read full article on original website
1 Million Organ Transplants In The U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The U.S. organ donation system surpassed 1 million organ transplants as of Friday, Sept. 9, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) has announced. Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA), a member of the nationwide organ donation and transplant system responsible for reaching the historic milestone, credits the collaboration, innovation and passion of its fellow members for making it possible.
