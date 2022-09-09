ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

spectrumnews1.com

Akron Police Chief weighs in on potential civilian review board

AKRON, Ohio — The calls to change how complaints against police officers are investigated in Akron have been growing louder since the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by police officers in June. Many in the city have been looking for police accountability through the creation of a civilian review...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Disney opens interest list for Storyliving Community in Rancho Mirage

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Those who want, and have the means, to live in The Walt Disney Co.’s first community in California can soon do so in the heart of the Coachella Valley. After announcing that the company would help develop a new master-planned community, called Storyliving by Disney, in Rancho Mirage earlier this year, Disney officials previewed what the residential component could look like once built this past weekend.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too

September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Now, though, a freight-rail strike threatens to shut down service on the VRE entirely, along...
VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of '63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she's still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams

KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
