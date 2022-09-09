ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment

Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh

King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
Prince Harry releases first statement since Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince Harry has released his first official statement on the passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “While this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings,” he writes. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 12, 2022.
Here's where Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis will live after her death

After Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, royal watchers and dog lovers everywhere had one lingering question: What would happen to her beloved pets?. The queen was known for her love of corgis (and dorgis, a crossbreed of corgis and dashchunds), as well as other animals....
Will King Charles rule for a long time? What we know about his health

With the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes are on King Charles III, who becomes monarch at 73 — an age when most people are already years into their retirement. It can be a demanding job with daily official engagements, lots of travel and non-stop meetings...
John Legend cradles Chrissy Teigen's baby bump on the Emmys red carpet

Tonight’s Emmys are officially bumpin’ along, and so is Chrissy Teigen!. During her red carpet appearance alongside husband John Legend, the 36-year-old model appeared at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12. Dressed in an all-over sequined long-sleeved pink gown, Teigen —who announced that she was pregnant last month— proudly showed off her baby bump while having her photograph taken.
Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death

In a revealing interview, Sir Tony Blair talks about Queen Elizabeth’s legendary reign and his rare relationship with her during his 10 years as Prime Minister. He recalls his advice to the monarch after Princess Diana’s death, saying, “she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother.”Sept. 13, 2022.
