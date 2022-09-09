Read full article on original website
Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment
Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Kate Middleton tearfully reveals how Prince Louis comforted her after queen’s death in viral video
The former Kate Middleton is seen getting emotional when talking about her children and the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a viral video shared on TikTok. The clip — taken when the Princess of Wales met with supporters outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10 — has racked up more than 2.1 million views.
Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh
King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Prince Harry releases first statement since Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry has released his first official statement on the passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “While this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings,” he writes. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 12, 2022.
Here's where Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis will live after her death
After Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, royal watchers and dog lovers everywhere had one lingering question: What would happen to her beloved pets?. The queen was known for her love of corgis (and dorgis, a crossbreed of corgis and dashchunds), as well as other animals....
Will King Charles rule for a long time? What we know about his health
With the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes are on King Charles III, who becomes monarch at 73 — an age when most people are already years into their retirement. It can be a demanding job with daily official engagements, lots of travel and non-stop meetings...
John Legend cradles Chrissy Teigen's baby bump on the Emmys red carpet
Tonight’s Emmys are officially bumpin’ along, and so is Chrissy Teigen!. During her red carpet appearance alongside husband John Legend, the 36-year-old model appeared at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12. Dressed in an all-over sequined long-sleeved pink gown, Teigen —who announced that she was pregnant last month— proudly showed off her baby bump while having her photograph taken.
Jenna gives details on her trip to Scotland right before Queen Elizabeth died
Jenna Bush Hager recently witnessed what she now refers to as a piece of “living history” play out right before her eyes. On Sept. 7, just one day before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jenna was in Ayrshire, Scotland, and dined with King Charles III — on the very last night he would be called Prince Charles.
Queen’s reign brought UK-Irish tensions to a ‘neutral place:’ analyst
King Charles III will head to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, a region with a turbulent history with the United Kingdom and the monarchy. NBC News contributor Wilfred Frost looks back on the history between the crown and the country.Sept. 13, 2022.
Royal rebranding: Here's everything that'll get updated for new king
As King Charles III begins his reign, there is a list of changes that will take place across the Commonwealth, including an adjustment to the national anthem and stamps printed with a new face. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 12, 2022.
Healthy habits that helped Queen Elizabeth achieve extraordinary longevity
Up until last year, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was the picture of healthy longevity — she not only enjoyed an extremely long and active life, but made it to 96 without being afflicted by cancer, dementia or other health issues that can come with aging. “Queen Elizabeth was a...
Here’s what will happen with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis
Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 corgis. With many wondering what will happen to her remaining corgis following her death, TODAY shares details about plans for the dogs.Sept. 12, 2022.
Simon Cowell and Jennifer Hudson talk her ‘American Idol’ elimination for 1st time
Simon Cowell is getting candid about Jennifer Hudson’s 2004 elimination on “American Idol.”. The 62-year-old “AI” judge was the singer’s first guest on the debut episode of her talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” on Sept. 12, where Cowell shared his thoughts on why Hudson was eliminated from the show.
Officials ask people to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside palace as tribute to queen
British officials are asking fans of Queen Elizabeth II to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace as a tribute to the late monarch. The queen, who died on Sept. 8, once took part in a sketch with Paddington Bear as part of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. In...
Kourtney Kardashian says taking Travis Barker’s last name was ‘a given’
Kourtney Kardashian Barker didn't hesitate when it came time to decide if she'd take her husband Travis Barker's last name. The reality star, who wed the Blink-182 drummer in May, stopped by Studio 1A on Monday to discuss married life and Season Two of her family's show "The Kardashians." While...
Queen begins final journey from Scotland; William and Harry reunite
Queen Elizabeth has begun her final journey from Balmoral to London. Meanwhile, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle reunited to visit tributes at Windsor Castle. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 11, 2022.
Jenna talks dinner with Charles just hours before queen's death
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager opens up about having dinner with now King Charles and preparing to interview Camilla, now queen consort, about her book club hours before it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died.Sept. 12, 2022.
Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death
In a revealing interview, Sir Tony Blair talks about Queen Elizabeth’s legendary reign and his rare relationship with her during his 10 years as Prime Minister. He recalls his advice to the monarch after Princess Diana’s death, saying, “she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother.”Sept. 13, 2022.
