Hear the Soulful Sound of The Blind Boys of Alabama with Special Guest Charlie Musselwhite at The Ridgefield Playhouse on November 10

Ridgefield resident Stacey Sussman, the owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked is spreading her sweetness and will soon have a storefront location!. Sussman is gearing up to open a bakery at 113 Danbury Road, the former location of Bahr & Co. While an opening date has not yet been set (Stacey says, "hopefully by the end of September") you can follow Stacey's Totally Baked on Instagram to get a taste of what's to come @staceystotallybaked (please take note of the NEW Instagram account).

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO