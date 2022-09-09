Hear the Soulful Sound of The Blind Boys of Alabama with Special Guest Charlie Musselwhite at The Ridgefield Playhouse on November 10

Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Sunday Hours are Back at Wilton Library!
Wilton Library and the drive-thru window have resumed Sunday hours - 1 to 5 p.m. There's a lot happening at the library this fall - we have a full slate of programs and events for all ages, a new September art exhibition, lots of new reads to check out, homework help and resources, and our Awesome Autumn Book Sale and first-ever Casino Night Fundraiser are right around the corner.
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is in 10 Days! Reserve Your Spot and Join the FUN!
The countdown is ON and the RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner is just 10 days away! Get your tickets now and come join the fun!. RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
hamlethub.com
Cabaret, a special theatre event to benefit Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County on October 13 at Sterling Farms
Cabaret, a special event to benefit Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County at Sterling Farms on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM. Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County is committed to ensuring children in our community have essential clothing to attend school. Cocktail Reception, 6:00 PM,...
hamlethub.com
After Hours at Tribus Beer Co in Milford Supports Beth-El Center
Come to a fun, relaxing after-work gathering at Tribus Beer Co. in Milford on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 pm to support the Beth-El Center's housing and food programs to end homelessness and hunger in our community. Tickets are $27 per person and include 2 drinks. Purchase tickets online...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Stacey Sussman gears up to bring Stacey's Totally Baked to the Marketplace
Ridgefield resident Stacey Sussman, the owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked is spreading her sweetness and will soon have a storefront location!. Sussman is gearing up to open a bakery at 113 Danbury Road, the former location of Bahr & Co. While an opening date has not yet been set (Stacey says, "hopefully by the end of September") you can follow Stacey's Totally Baked on Instagram to get a taste of what's to come @staceystotallybaked (please take note of the NEW Instagram account).
hamlethub.com
Services planned for longtime Ridgefield resident Richard J. Rychlik, 83
Richard J. Rychlik, 83, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away on September 13, 2022. Richard was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, and raised in the nearby Free Acres community of Berkeley Heights. Richard and his wife Joan met during high school and later married in 1963. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. While in college, Richard worked full-time to finance his education and to help support their young family. He served in the United States Army Reserve and received his honorable discharge in 1968.
hamlethub.com
Still time to register for the Tiger Tee Off!
Please join the Ridgefield High School Hockey Booster Club on Wednesday, September 28, at the Ridgefield Golf Course for the RHS Boys Hockey Booster Club’s major fundraising event of the year. It's a fun day and a great opportunity to reconnect with former teammates and friends while supporting the...
hamlethub.com
Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes
Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes. Come cook with registered dietitian, Monica Marcello and learn how food can help you fight inflammation and maintain bone density. Interactive Cooking Class - Recipes That Fight Inflammation: Miso Noodles with Glazed Salmon. Details: Discuss mechanisms to promote longevity and decrease chronic inflammation while...
RELATED PEOPLE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Sacred Hands Wellness Center
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sacred Hands...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Posh Picnics CT
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Posh Picnics...
hamlethub.com
Southbury Democratic Town Committee Picnic on Sunday, September 25
SOUTHBURY – The Southbury Democratic Town Committee (SDTC) will host a Fall Picnic from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 25, at Ballantine Park Pavilion, 611 Old Field Rd. The event will be held during rain or shine. Every Democratic candidate who appears on the Southbury ballot this...
hamlethub.com
Newtown Tree Work Begins Tomorrow
Stanley Tree Company will be doing extensive tree work for Eversource. The work will begin on September 14th and continue for approximately six months. The work will address the top 100 outage areas and begin on Castle Hill by King Street and continue to Great Hill to Plumtrees at the Bethel town line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy Fundaising Event Raises Record Breaking $306,000.00 for DMD
With a theme of Champions for a Cure – the Curran’s raised awareness and raised $306,000 of much-needed research dollars to find a cure for their son Conner and thousands of kids like him. The event was an opportunity for the community to have fun doing good. Scott...
hamlethub.com
WBDC pop-up shops in September and October in downtown Stamford provide an opportunity to shop local and support women-owned businesses
WBDC to host pop-up shopping events with local women-owned businesses. The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) is hosting two pop-up shopping days in Stamford on September 14 and October 20, providing an opportunity for residents of Stamford and its surrounding towns an opportunity to support local women-owned businesses. The...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School Student Creates Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off 10th Anniversary Logo!
The 10th running of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off is coming in STRONG with this incredible logo created by Madalen Brown, a Ridgefield High School student!. "Thank you, Madalen, for your support of our event! We love the new logo!" says Weigh-off co-chair, Jessica Collins. Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Casa Bella Roofing
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Casa Bella...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Chabad of Putnam County High N+Holiday Services
Chabad of Putnam County, located in the heart of Carmel, invites you to join us for High Holiday Services. For reservations and location of services visit our website www.PutnamChabad.org or call 845.225.4770. HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES. Chabad of Putnam invites the community to its traditional High Holiday Services, where prayers are...
hamlethub.com
Wooster School in Danbury Holds 97th Convocation
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the official start of Wooster School’s 97th year began. As is our tradition, we came together as a community for Convocation, and this year on Coburn Lawn. Head of School, Matt Byrnes, welcomed the community and then introduced Henry Rexford, Senior Prefect, who led...
hamlethub.com
SHU Welcomes First Exchange Students to Campus
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two new students have been smiling since classes began at Sacred Heart University earlier this month. Even though exchange students Niamh Conlon and Emma Ryan have been on SHU’s campus for a short time, they already feel at home. “Everybody has been so welcoming,” Ryan said as...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Helping Four People after Fires in Norwalk and Monroe
The American Red Cross is helping four people after two separate fires yesterday and today in Monroe and Norwalk. One family – two adults – one child after a fire yesterday on Moosehill Road, Monroe. One family – one adult after a fire today on France Street, Norwalk...
Comments / 0