Politics

Manchin announce $2.2 million to improve West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,283,000 from the US Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration for West Virginia’s unemployment insurance system. The funding will support projects that simplify application instructions, increase staffing, and provide translation and technology resources to ensure all eligible West Virginians can apply for unemployment insurance coverage.
U.S. Department of Education announces almost $5.8 million for West Virginia to address youth mental health crisis

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Secretary Miguel Cardona announced West Virginia would receive $5,753,732 through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students with increased school-based mental health resources. Funding will support creating healthier learning environments and employing more school-based health professionals.
DHHR reports active COVID 19 decrease to 2,442; 7 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 14, 2022; there are currently 2,442 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, seven deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,351 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
AARP West Virginia selects Associate State Director of Community Outreach

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller announced the appointment of Susan Canfield LeFew to serve as Associate State Director, Community Outreach for AARP West Virginia. LeFew has served in senior administrative roles with the University of Charleston, working closely with University President Dr. Marty Roth and former President Dr. Ed Welch.
West Virginia recognized for innovations in its Medicaid program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy has awarded West Virginia’s Medicaid program with the 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award. The award recognizes states’ creativity, leadership, and progress in their Medicaid programs. West Virginia Medicaid earned the Care...
West Virginia Medicaid and and CHIP extend postpartum health care coverage

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announces an extension of health care coverage for postpartum mothers through the Bureau for Medical Services (West Virginia Medicaid) and the West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for a year after pregnancy. Approximately 3,000 West Virginia women are eligible for extended coverage.
Capito announces Fall 2022 Academy Days

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about US service academy opportunities and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships. Various service academy admissions and local ROTC scholarship program representatives...
WVDOH to use supplemental funding for massive paving project

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plans to use $150 million in supplemental funding per Governor Justice’s request to pave over 830 miles. Construction plans include projects in every delegate district in the state, paving secondary roads in every county, as well as major state and US routes.
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
DHHR announces increase in pay rates for home and community based service providers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announce that the DHHR’s Medicaid program will provide additional federal funds to increase rates for Home and Community-Based Service Providers. The funding stems from a critical need for home health...
