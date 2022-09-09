Read full article on original website
wmagazine.com
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
TODAY.com
Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall
Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone. The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry explains why he won’t wear his military uniform at the queen’s funeral
Prince Harry will not wear military attire when he attends the funeral for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. People should not expect to see him in his military uniform for any event honoring the queen’s life, either. “Prince Harry The...
TODAY.com
Princess Anne: A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's only daughter
Princess Anne has been quietly carrying out her royal duties for years. This week, she broke ground as the first woman to stand vigil over a monarch's coffin. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Sept. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
Princess Anne makes history by taking part in Queen Elizabeth's coffin vigil
Princess Anne made history Sept. 12 by participating in a symbolic watch over her mother's coffin as it laid in state at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was the first time a woman has participated in the somber royal tradition, NBC royal expert and commentator Daisy McAndrew said.
TODAY.com
Here’s what will happen with Queen Elizabeth’s corgis
Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 corgis. With many wondering what will happen to her remaining corgis following her death, TODAY shares details about plans for the dogs.Sept. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com
What Queen Elizabeth's birth chart says about her life
Among the stories making a buzz on TODAY.com, is a royal astrologer who shared insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s healthy habits that helped her achieve extraordinary longevity, notable facts to help celebrate her life and what her birth chart reveals about her.Sept. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
Next chapter for royal family unfolds as queen lies-in-state
As the royals continue to walk in Queen Elizabeth’s procession to Westminster Hall, NBC’s Keir Simmons remarks on how the path is almost identical to the route Princes William and Harry walked for their mother, Princess Diana. He also explains how the handing over of the queen from family to the state is the next chapter for the royals.Sept. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
William and Harry to reunite in procession behind queen’s coffin
Princes William and Harry will reunite again behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession to Westminster Hall, a reminder of the emotional moment when the two brothers followed behind their mother Diana’s casket. NBC’s royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss.Sept. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com
King Charles’ staff told during queen’s mourning period that they could lose their jobs
Dozens of household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to Britain’s throne have been told they could lose their jobs, according to one of the United Kingdom’s leading labor unions, which called the move “heartless.”. Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death...
TODAY.com
Twitter users want Britain to return the Kohinoor diamond. Here’s what to know about its turbulent history.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
Britain draws pride from 'The Queue' for their queen
Orderly and good-natured, the enormous waiting line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is being hailed as a triumph of Britishness in a country that prides itself on its queueing finesse. Bradley noted that in modern Britain most queues were seen as frustrating as anywhere else in the world and that it was wrong to imagine orderly lines were exclusively British, or even a reality across the country.
TODAY.com
Officials ask people to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside palace as tribute to queen
British officials are asking fans of Queen Elizabeth II to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace as a tribute to the late monarch. The queen, who died on Sept. 8, once took part in a sketch with Paddington Bear as part of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. In...
TODAY.com
Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death
In a revealing interview, Sir Tony Blair talks about Queen Elizabeth’s legendary reign and his rare relationship with her during his 10 years as Prime Minister. He recalls his advice to the monarch after Princess Diana’s death, saying, “she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother.”Sept. 13, 2022.
