ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall

Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Norman Hartnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Elizabeth#Buckingham Palace#The St Edward
TODAY.com

What Queen Elizabeth's birth chart says about her life

Among the stories making a buzz on TODAY.com, is a royal astrologer who shared insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s healthy habits that helped her achieve extraordinary longevity, notable facts to help celebrate her life and what her birth chart reveals about her.Sept. 14, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Next chapter for royal family unfolds as queen lies-in-state

As the royals continue to walk in Queen Elizabeth’s procession to Westminster Hall, NBC’s Keir Simmons remarks on how the path is almost identical to the route Princes William and Harry walked for their mother, Princess Diana. He also explains how the handing over of the queen from family to the state is the next chapter for the royals.Sept. 14, 2022.
WORLD
TODAY.com

William and Harry to reunite in procession behind queen’s coffin

Princes William and Harry will reunite again behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession to Westminster Hall, a reminder of the emotional moment when the two brothers followed behind their mother Diana’s casket. NBC’s royal commentator Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss.Sept. 14, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
U.K.
AFP

Britain draws pride from 'The Queue' for their queen

Orderly and good-natured, the enormous waiting line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is being hailed as a triumph of Britishness in a country that prides itself on its queueing finesse. Bradley noted that in modern Britain most queues were seen as frustrating as anywhere else in the world and that it was wrong to imagine orderly lines were exclusively British, or even a reality across the country. 
U.K.
TODAY.com

Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death

In a revealing interview, Sir Tony Blair talks about Queen Elizabeth’s legendary reign and his rare relationship with her during his 10 years as Prime Minister. He recalls his advice to the monarch after Princess Diana’s death, saying, “she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother.”Sept. 13, 2022.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy