Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers are the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
Nebraska Football: Ugly accusations surface after Scott Frost’s departure
What is currently happening around the Nebraska football program is a tale that is, unfortunately, as old as time. Especially when the larger story is one of rot inside an organization or in this case, a college football team. Now that Scott Frost is officially in the Nebraska football program’s...
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praises Nebraska's Mickey Joseph, loyalty of Husker fans
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praised the loyalty of Husker fans — notably the sellout streak at Memorial Stadium — during his press conference Tuesday. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate," Venables said. "Very similar to (Oklahoma fans)." Venables, who is in his first season as the Sooners'...
Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Comments on Frost’s Firing
The two were at Nebraska together for four seasons.
Husker fans react following firing of Scott Frost
Just a few games into the current football season, Husker fans learned of the decision to fire head coach Scott Frost Sunday. Many are left wondering where the team goes from here.
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
'A mentor for a lot of our kids': Mickey Joseph makes history at UNL
OMAHA, Neb. — Gene Haynes knows how it feels to be the first. Fifty years before Mickey Joseph would become interim head coach of the Huskers, Haynes led the 1972 Tech basketball team. They dribbled into a new era of inclusivity, with Haynes as the first Black head coach in OPS high school history.
'Hopefully the right decision will be made': Husker fans look to a future that includes wins
LINCOLN, Neb. — Scott Frost is history at the University of Nebraska but at this point, it's anyone's guess who will get the permanent job. For now, it's up to interim Coach Mickey Joseph. We'll hear from him Tuesday. Fans have mixed feelings, but they just want to see...
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 4
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open at 6 p.m. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
Nebraska Hall of Fame honor for Omaha icon Malcolm X was decades in the making
OMAHA, Neb. — Civil rights leader Malcolm X will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, which was decades in the making. The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha worked to make it happen. Leaders said it's a relief to see him finally get this recognition. Across generations,...
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community
OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
