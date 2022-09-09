ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
KETV.com

'A mentor for a lot of our kids': Mickey Joseph makes history at UNL

OMAHA, Neb. — Gene Haynes knows how it feels to be the first. Fifty years before Mickey Joseph would become interim head coach of the Huskers, Haynes led the 1972 Tech basketball team. They dribbled into a new era of inclusivity, with Haynes as the first Black head coach in OPS high school history.
KETV.com

KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 4

OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 4 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open at 6 p.m. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m.
KETV.com

Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
KETV.com

How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
kmaland.com

Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
KETV.com

Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
KETV.com

Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community

OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
OMAHA, NE

