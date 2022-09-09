Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
‘My Pillow Guy’ Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud
We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
People Are So Bored They’re Playing An Idaho Driving Video Game
I need to make a promise to my future self that I will never let myself get so bored that I play a video game where I just drive around Twin Falls. That is the point of the American Truck Simulator video game: you just drive around. Also, I'm pretty sure the Back To The Future Delorean shows up at about six and a half minutes in.
Idaho Governor Brad Little Wants to End Student Loan Forgiveness
Idaho's Governor Brad Little isn't the most popular man on the internet today, after releasing a statement that does not support President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness. As we shared with you just weeks ago, many Idahoans and Boise residents in particular found themselves surprised and extremely happy that they...
Look At How Much Idahoans Are Paying For Food Compared to 2021
Idahoans and all Americans are feeling the pain from the record rise in inflation. The government issued its monthly inflation report, reporting that inflation is up 8.3% from last year. The price of gasoline has caused businesses to raise prices on everything dependent on transportation. The stock market reacted to...
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Idaho Just Had Its Hottest August In 128 YEARS
Scientists: "It's global warming." Some guy who watched a YouTube video: "tHaT's FaKe NeWs DeW yEr OwN rEsEaRcH!!" Either way, it's hot as absolute Hell in Idaho. You don't have to believe it if you don't want to, but the facts have a few things to say. The scientific fact...
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
There's no denying that traditional gender roles have changed significantly over the past few decades. More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State?
You Can Still Receive Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance in Idaho
If adulthood has taught us anything, it's that everyone struggles from time to time. Likewise, we believe one of life's most important lessons is accepting and knowing when to ask for help. It's self-care, it's a sign of maturity, and it's a skill. Are you, or is someone you know,...
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
Did You Know Christina Hendricks Started Acting in Idaho?!
Idaho's most favorite and famous native Idahoan is Aaron Paul. Breaking Bad made him a household name and he has since gone on to do some amazing things including starting a tequila brand. Idaho also tips it's hat on being the place that Napoleon Dynamite was filmed. Celebrities love Idaho....
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Idaho Gun Owners Beware, Credit Card Companies Are Tracking You
Idaho gun owners and future gun owners should be very concerned about a new policy implemented by several major credit card companies. The creditors announced that they will now create a particular category to document Americans who buy guns. The unique code will allow retailers to track the type of...
Check Out These Famous Items You Can Buy With $30k In Idaho
Starting on Monday (9/19) we are going to give you a chance to WIN $30,000 just by listening to our station! Incredible right?! I'm going to give you a tip, make sure you download our station app. The app is free, easy to download, and it's going to make WINNING $30,000 a lot easier.
Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats
Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names
Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
