Metro News
‘You don’t sugarcoat these things’: Reality of 0-2 start not lost on Brown, Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No matter how much they try to avoid it, West Virginia coaches and players alike hear the outside noise. Having lost their first two games for the first time since 1979, the Mountaineers have squandered an opportunity to start strong in Neal Brown’s fourth season as head coach.
Metro News
Marshall turns focus to Bowling Green; Ali returns to practice for Herd
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After its 26-21 win last Saturday at then-No. 8 Notre Dame, Marshall has become a hot topic in the world of college football. While pleased with the landmark win for his program, Marshall head coach Charles Huff knows his team will face another challenge on the road Saturday against Bowling Green.
Metro News
Two true freshmen in secondary, Martin will see roles expand defensively
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown is a firm believer West Virginia set a standard of how the Mountaineers expect to defend opposing teams over his first three seasons as head coach. In last Saturday’s 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, WVU didn’t come close to reaching that standard. As a...
Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the WVU Football Program
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons responds to the Mountaineers 0-2 start
Metro News
Shane Lyons suggests wait-and-see approach on job status of Neal Brown
With West Virginia off to its first 0-2 start since 1979, the job security of head coach Neal Brown has come into question. For the time being, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons appears content taking a wait-and-see approach how things play out in 2022. In a statement to The...
Metro News
Thursday night matchups headline Class AA slate in Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down the best matchups in Week 4, including Thursday night contests in Shinnston and on “12th Street” in Fairmont.
Metro News
Huff believes line play and depth made the difference in Marshall’s win at Notre Dame
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A cell phone filled with messages of congratulations awaited Marshall head coach Charles Huff as he boarded the bus following Marshall’s 26-21 win at Notre Dame Saturday afternoon. “After the game I had about 350 text messages and social media messages. Obviously, it was a...
Metro News
Wilson: Where does Marshall’s win over Notre Dame Rank?
Fans had not even reached the postgame tailgates after Marshall’s 26-21 win over 8th-ranked Notre Dame and the debate was already raging. Was the game they had just witnessed, the biggest win in program history?. Obviously, the answer is “no.”. That is and will forever be the 15-13...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Devastating Defeat (Episode 400)
That’s the only way to describe Saturday’s outcome between West Virginia and Kansas. How did it happen? Why did it happen? Can it be fixed?. Those are just three of the many questions discussed and debated on episode number 400. The “Guys” also answer listener questions and comments....
Metro News
West Virginia tourism spending surpasses pre-pandemic levels
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More people are traveling to West Virginia than ever before. Much of that has to do with a boom in outdoor recreation, according to state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “There’s a bit of a myth that started with the pandemic, but if you look at our...
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
Metro News
WVSP investigating toddler drowning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has launched an investigation following a drowning in Harrison County. Troopers found the body of a 17-month-old boy at a Salem residence on Wednesday. They learned the toddler had drowned in a nearby pond. Authorities transported the child to United Hospital...
Metro News
Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
Michigan man charged for shooting at cat in Preston County
A Michigan man has been charged after he allegedly shot at a cat in Preston County.
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
2 women wanted for questioning in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg Police Department Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying two women.
Metro News
West Liberty BoG establishes search committee to find next president
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University Board of Governors has established a Presidential Search Committee to find the university’s next president. On Tuesday, the board met and approved the committee that will include all 12 board members and representatives from the faculty, alumni, staff, and student body. Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas said there could be one or two more additions by the next meeting in October.
West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash
A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it's a miracle she survived.
Metro News
Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
