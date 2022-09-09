ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Marshall turns focus to Bowling Green; Ali returns to practice for Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After its 26-21 win last Saturday at then-No. 8 Notre Dame, Marshall has become a hot topic in the world of college football. While pleased with the landmark win for his program, Marshall head coach Charles Huff knows his team will face another challenge on the road Saturday against Bowling Green.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Wilson: Where does Marshall’s win over Notre Dame Rank?

Fans had not even reached the postgame tailgates after Marshall’s 26-21 win over 8th-ranked Notre Dame and the debate was already raging. Was the game they had just witnessed, the biggest win in program history?. Obviously, the answer is “no.”. That is and will forever be the 15-13...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Devastating Defeat (Episode 400)

That’s the only way to describe Saturday’s outcome between West Virginia and Kansas. How did it happen? Why did it happen? Can it be fixed?. Those are just three of the many questions discussed and debated on episode number 400. The “Guys” also answer listener questions and comments....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia tourism spending surpasses pre-pandemic levels

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More people are traveling to West Virginia than ever before. Much of that has to do with a boom in outdoor recreation, according to state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “There’s a bit of a myth that started with the pandemic, but if you look at our...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

WVSP investigating toddler drowning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has launched an investigation following a drowning in Harrison County. Troopers found the body of a 17-month-old boy at a Salem residence on Wednesday. They learned the toddler had drowned in a nearby pond. Authorities transported the child to United Hospital...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Liberty BoG establishes search committee to find next president

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University Board of Governors has established a Presidential Search Committee to find the university’s next president. On Tuesday, the board met and approved the committee that will include all 12 board members and representatives from the faculty, alumni, staff, and student body. Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas said there could be one or two more additions by the next meeting in October.
WEST LIBERTY, WV
Metro News

Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
CHARLESTON, WV

