Leesburg officer breaks leg while taking down a person who was darting through traffic

LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg police officer was hurt Friday morning while responding to a disturbance at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Officers said they were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at Palm Plaza around 7 a.m. for reports of an “irate person jumping up and down on their counter.”

Police said the person fled the business when they arrived and began running into traffic on U.S. 27.

Officers said they took the person to the ground to prevent them from being struck by passing vehicles and to conduct a Baker Act.

Officials said one of the officers was seriously injured during the takedown and broke his leg.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

