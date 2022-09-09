ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg officer breaks leg while taking down a person who was darting through traffic

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg police officer was hurt Friday morning while responding to a disturbance at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Officers said they were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at Palm Plaza around 7 a.m. for reports of an “irate person jumping up and down on their counter.”

Police said the person fled the business when they arrived and began running into traffic on U.S. 27.

Officers said they took the person to the ground to prevent them from being struck by passing vehicles and to conduct a Baker Act.

Officials said one of the officers was seriously injured during the takedown and broke his leg.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Comments / 6

Johnc Kilgore
5d ago

Leesburg P.D is some of the best police officers I've ever encountered. I am not one to always back the boys in blue but I recently had a scare with my infant grandson & the officers from LPD are top notch.

Kenny Morrison
5d ago

maybe if the Leesburg police department would do something about the homeless in this town they wouldn't have this problem.

