KEDM
Ralph Calhoun wins Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award
Monroe-West Monroe, LA – Ralph Calhoun, Director of Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, won the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award at the Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Conference & Meeting Luncheon on September 12th. This award recognizes a Louisiana museum employee for their commitment, exemplary and distinguished achievement, professionalism, and...
KEDM
ULM to host Hawktober Fest, homecoming week and more
KEDM
Lagniappe: Herons on the Bayou returns for a third wave
Herons on the Bayou is back with another opportunity to help public art projects. “I have wanted to bring something like this to our community for a while and seeing so many people support this idea gives me so much inspiration,” said Brooke Foy, Herons on the Bayou project coordinator and ULM Assistant Professor of Art. “I wanted to do a community art project where anyone could participate. The herons provided so much creative freedom that it didn’t matter someone’s level of talent. If they could imagine it, they could paint it.”
KEDM
West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber honors First Responders
The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted a First Responders' Appreciation Lunch on Friday, September 9. WMWO Chamber members, volunteers and staff are prepared to serve over 570 law enforcement officers and first responders from the City of West Monroe and Ouachita Parish. “It is with much pleasure for...
KEDM
Here are the key primary election results from Rhode Island
Voting concludes Tuesday in Rhode Island's primary elections, including for governor and a U.S. House seat. Polls in Rhode Island close at 8 p.m. ET. See results for New Hampshire, which also holds primary elections on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
KEDM
Here are the key primary election results from New Hampshire
Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire primary elections, including for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats. Polls must open at 11 a.m. or earlier and cannot close before 7 p.m. ET. See results for Rhode Island, which also holds primary elections on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
