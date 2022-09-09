Herons on the Bayou is back with another opportunity to help public art projects. “I have wanted to bring something like this to our community for a while and seeing so many people support this idea gives me so much inspiration,” said Brooke Foy, Herons on the Bayou project coordinator and ULM Assistant Professor of Art. “I wanted to do a community art project where anyone could participate. The herons provided so much creative freedom that it didn’t matter someone’s level of talent. If they could imagine it, they could paint it.”

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO