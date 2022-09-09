Unable to shake off the effects of the aphrodisiac he was drugged with, Oya finds an antidote in a passionate night with Yuri. Later, the Oya syndicate packs the banquet hall to celebrate their underboss’s birthday. When Oya sees how beautiful and nervous Yuri is, he decides he wants her all to himself and proposes a competition! Meanwhile, Jin, a man from Yuri’s past, suddenly appears—and it turns out he’s an organized crime detective!

