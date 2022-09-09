Read full article on original website
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News
The first limited edition DualSense controller, our first hands-on with PSVR 2, and more Yakuza games than you can shake a stick at. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Alongside a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok during PlayStations recent State of Play also came the reveal of a branded DualSense controller. Featuring an icy white and blue style inspired by Midgard along with images of a bear (Kratos) and a wolf (Atreus).
Gamespot
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
Gamespot
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Announcement Trailer
As the seasons go by, players will find their lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up. Will their child carry on the family’s farm legacy or find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell...
Gamespot
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
Gamespot
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Ambush Trailer
Step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma and take a first look at the cast of familiar faces that appear in Like a Dragon: Ishin! launching February 21, 2023 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!
Gamespot
Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath
Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Gamespot
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 - Havoc at the Accretion Disco, Part One
Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes. But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?. And Valance makes a decision that will change everything...
Gamespot
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game
If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event To Highlight Steel-Types
Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go event that will take place from September 16, 10 AM, to September 21, 8 PM local time. Players will have to battle against steel-type pokemon. Those in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Celesteela.
Gamespot
A Kiss with a Cat #4 - Volume 4
Erina is initially put off by Nekoyama-kun and his teasing, but before they know it, they are both in love with each other.♪ However, one big problem remains: Nekoyama-kun still turns into a cat whenever they kiss!
Gamespot
Wonder Woman #791 - Feral Part One; Power Play
After almost losing her friends in a vicious battle with the newly formed Villainy Inc., Wonder Woman is going solo! Defeated, Diana must find her way again in a world that seems to have moved on from her and her quest for peace. What could possibly make our hero feel like herself again?
Gamespot
Captain Marvel #41 - Trials Part Four
While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart - one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move.
Gamespot
Netflix Cutting 30 Jobs At Animation Department
Netflix is cutting more jobs as part of a wider "streamlining" at the company's animation division. Deadline reports that Netflix is laying off 30 people as part of this round of cuts; Netflix confirmed the job cuts to the site. The layoffs represent the first big move from Netflix's new...
Gamespot
Yakuza Lover #6 - Volume 6
Unable to shake off the effects of the aphrodisiac he was drugged with, Oya finds an antidote in a passionate night with Yuri. Later, the Oya syndicate packs the banquet hall to celebrate their underboss’s birthday. When Oya sees how beautiful and nervous Yuri is, he decides he wants her all to himself and proposes a competition! Meanwhile, Jin, a man from Yuri’s past, suddenly appears—and it turns out he’s an organized crime detective!
Gamespot
WoW: Cataclysm Classic Survey From Blizzard Is Asking Fans What They Want Changed
World of Warcraft Classic, which started with the "vanilla" version of Blizzard's MMO in 2019 and has progressed to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion, could continue on to the Cataclysm version of the game in the future, with a new Blizzard survey explicitly asking players for their thoughts and opinions on what they like and dislike about the game's 2010 expansion.
Gamespot
Like A Dragon Producer Is Hesistant To Bring Yakuza Games To Nintendo Switch
Yakuza games used to be PlayStation exclusives, but over the last couple of years, the series has landed on other platforms. Just about every game in the mainline series can be found on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but don't expect to see Kiryu Kazuma busting heads on the Nintendo Switch.
Canada’s ties to crown are loosening but cutting them could be tall order
The final hurdle for any immigrant suffering through a bitter Canadian winter or swatting away hordes of summertime bugs is to pledge allegiance to a monarch thousands of kilometres away from the new country they call home. Queen Elizabeth II was well-liked by generations of Canadians, but her death and...
