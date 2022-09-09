ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok Gets A Story Trailer, DualSense Controller | GameSpot News

The first limited edition DualSense controller, our first hands-on with PSVR 2, and more Yakuza games than you can shake a stick at. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Alongside a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok during PlayStations recent State of Play also came the reveal of a branded DualSense controller. Featuring an icy white and blue style inspired by Midgard along with images of a bear (Kratos) and a wolf (Atreus).
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
Fall Guys - Space Launch

To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic

If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Ambush Trailer

Step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma and take a first look at the cast of familiar faces that appear in Like a Dragon: Ishin! launching February 21, 2023 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!
Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath

Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event To Highlight Steel-Types

Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go event that will take place from September 16, 10 AM, to September 21, 8 PM local time. Players will have to battle against steel-type pokemon. Those in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Celesteela.
A Kiss with a Cat #4 - Volume 4

Erina is initially put off by Nekoyama-kun and his teasing, but before they know it, they are both in love with each other.♪ However, one big problem remains: Nekoyama-kun still turns into a cat whenever they kiss!
Wonder Woman #791 - Feral Part One; Power Play

After almost losing her friends in a vicious battle with the newly formed Villainy Inc., Wonder Woman is going solo! Defeated, Diana must find her way again in a world that seems to have moved on from her and her quest for peace. What could possibly make our hero feel like herself again?
Captain Marvel #41 - Trials Part Four

While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart - one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move.
Netflix Cutting 30 Jobs At Animation Department

Netflix is cutting more jobs as part of a wider "streamlining" at the company's animation division. Deadline reports that Netflix is laying off 30 people as part of this round of cuts; Netflix confirmed the job cuts to the site. The layoffs represent the first big move from Netflix's new...
Yakuza Lover #6 - Volume 6

Unable to shake off the effects of the aphrodisiac he was drugged with, Oya finds an antidote in a passionate night with Yuri. Later, the Oya syndicate packs the banquet hall to celebrate their underboss’s birthday. When Oya sees how beautiful and nervous Yuri is, he decides he wants her all to himself and proposes a competition! Meanwhile, Jin, a man from Yuri’s past, suddenly appears—and it turns out he’s an organized crime detective!
WoW: Cataclysm Classic Survey From Blizzard Is Asking Fans What They Want Changed

World of Warcraft Classic, which started with the "vanilla" version of Blizzard's MMO in 2019 and has progressed to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion, could continue on to the Cataclysm version of the game in the future, with a new Blizzard survey explicitly asking players for their thoughts and opinions on what they like and dislike about the game's 2010 expansion.
