KEDM
Ralph Calhoun wins Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award
Monroe-West Monroe, LA – Ralph Calhoun, Director of Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, won the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award at the Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Conference & Meeting Luncheon on September 12th. This award recognizes a Louisiana museum employee for their commitment, exemplary and distinguished achievement, professionalism, and...
KEDM
Here are the key primary election results from Rhode Island
Voting concludes Tuesday in Rhode Island's primary elections, including for governor and a U.S. House seat. Polls in Rhode Island close at 8 p.m. ET. See results for New Hampshire, which also holds primary elections on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
KEDM
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
KEDM
Here are the key primary election results from New Hampshire
Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire primary elections, including for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats. Polls must open at 11 a.m. or earlier and cannot close before 7 p.m. ET. See results for Rhode Island, which also holds primary elections on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
