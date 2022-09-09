ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timetable set for Raising Cane's openings in Champaign

The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 5 days ago
Buy Now JUNE: Raising Canes Chicken Fingers is under construction at Green and Fifth Streets in Champaign. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Kathy's Mailbag publishes at 2 p.m. Friday. There's still time to submit questions (click here).

CHAMPAIGN — The Raising Cane’s restaurant under construction at 411 E. Green St., C will open in November, according to Julia Doyle, spokeswoman for the chain.

The second Champaign location, which will be going into the former Applebee’s at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., will open next spring, she said.

Raising Cane’s, known for its chicken finger meals, has permits from the city for the North Prospect site that will include a double drive-thru.

The former Applebee’s is tentatively set to be demolished in early November, according to the city’s Building Safety Supervisor Randy Smith.

More coming in Debra Pressey's "It's Your Business" column in Weekend Extra.

