ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

China’s Largest Ports Suspend Operations Before Typhoon Mufia

China’s major seaports are preparing for what could be a direct hit from the 12th typhoon of the season, but unlike last week’s storm, this one is expected to make landfall near the busy ports of Shanghai and the Ningbo-Zhoushan. The ports had already been reporting delays and it is expected that the current storm, Typhoon Mufia, could disrupt operations for several days both at the ports and inland transportation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

‘It’s not like anywhere else I’ve been to’: readers’ favourite cities

Padua is full of fascinating places to see. Saint Anthony’s Basilica, with a magnificent silver sarcophagus housing the saint’s body, easily rivals Saint Peter’s in Rome. The nearby botanical gardens, filled with plants and flowers, are a delightful way to pass a few hours. In the morning, hit Piazza della Frutta and Piazza delle Erbe, for buzzy markets selling everything from strawberries to sneakers, or pop into the Palazzo della Ragione with its impressive frescoes. At night, both squares become open-air bars and restaurants for sampling local cuisine. If you have time for a day trip, Verona and Venice are less than an hour away by train.
TRAVEL
maritime-executive.com

Could Onboard Carbon Capture Extend the Life of Fossil Bunkers?

Onboard carbon capture is the only technology that can make conventional marine fuels compatible with emissions goals, and some technologists think it could be a way out of the maritime industry's future-fuel dilemma. Its prospects come down to thorny engineering questions: Will the plant fit on board? Will there be enough space and deadweight to hold the CO2? And where will the captured carbon go when it is offloaded? All will require significant investment and R&D to address.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sea#Cargo Ship#Shipping#Rescue Team#Accident#The Danish Navy#Dutch#Danish#Syv#Da En Hollandsk
maritime-executive.com

MOL Backs Floating Carbon Storage Project off Australia

MOL has decided to back an ambitious project to install a floating offshore carbon storage station of the coast of Australia. Japanese startup deepC Store wants to build a floating storage and injection hub off the northern or western coast of Australia, where there are multiple industrial operations that might benefit from carbon capture projects. Like Norway's Northern Lights project, the "CStore1" hub would be able to receive liquefied CO2 from multiple producers by seaborne delivery. The carbon would be offloaded onto a floating receiving unit for storage before injection, much like the operations of an FPSO in reverse.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Photos: Pioneering Spirit Completes Tyra Platform Removals

The record-setting heavy lift ship Pioneering Spirit has completed work on removing platforms and jackets from the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea, making room for redevelopment. Pioneering Spirit is the world's largest vessel by displacement, and she is fitted for single-lift removal or installation of platform topsides and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
maritime-executive.com

First Green Ammonia Hub to Be Built at Vesta’s Netherlands Terminal

The feasibility of creating the first green ammonia hub by refurbishing and expanding an existing energy storage facility in the Netherlands is being explored as part of the efforts to develop a long-term energy approach for Northern Europe free from Russian imports. German energy giant Uniper will be working with Dutch Vesta Terminals to explore the potential to create the new hub at the existing facility which they said could be in operation by 2026.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Three Additional LNG Cruise Ships Mark Key Milestones

The cruise industry is preparing for the launch of three large cruise ships before the end of the year each fueled with liquified natural gas. It is part of the industry’s push to improve its environmental performance with cruising being among the shipping sectors that are rapidly adopting LNG.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Supply’s Fleet Starts Using Biofuel Offering Carbon Savings

Maersk Supply Service is becoming one of the first shipping companies to provide customers with the option to reduce carbon emissions by selecting a biofuel alternative. After extensive testing by many leading shipping companies, an increasing number are beginning to adopt biofuels as a near term easy-to-adopt alternative to reduce carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy