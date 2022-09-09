Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
China’s Largest Ports Suspend Operations Before Typhoon Mufia
China’s major seaports are preparing for what could be a direct hit from the 12th typhoon of the season, but unlike last week’s storm, this one is expected to make landfall near the busy ports of Shanghai and the Ningbo-Zhoushan. The ports had already been reporting delays and it is expected that the current storm, Typhoon Mufia, could disrupt operations for several days both at the ports and inland transportation.
‘It’s not like anywhere else I’ve been to’: readers’ favourite cities
Padua is full of fascinating places to see. Saint Anthony’s Basilica, with a magnificent silver sarcophagus housing the saint’s body, easily rivals Saint Peter’s in Rome. The nearby botanical gardens, filled with plants and flowers, are a delightful way to pass a few hours. In the morning, hit Piazza della Frutta and Piazza delle Erbe, for buzzy markets selling everything from strawberries to sneakers, or pop into the Palazzo della Ragione with its impressive frescoes. At night, both squares become open-air bars and restaurants for sampling local cuisine. If you have time for a day trip, Verona and Venice are less than an hour away by train.
maritime-executive.com
Could Onboard Carbon Capture Extend the Life of Fossil Bunkers?
Onboard carbon capture is the only technology that can make conventional marine fuels compatible with emissions goals, and some technologists think it could be a way out of the maritime industry's future-fuel dilemma. Its prospects come down to thorny engineering questions: Will the plant fit on board? Will there be enough space and deadweight to hold the CO2? And where will the captured carbon go when it is offloaded? All will require significant investment and R&D to address.
NGO retracts ‘waste colonialism’ report blaming Asian countries for plastic pollution
Ocean Conservancy apologises for ‘false narrative’ of 2015 study that put blame for bulk of world’s plastic waste on five Asian states
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
MOL Backs Floating Carbon Storage Project off Australia
MOL has decided to back an ambitious project to install a floating offshore carbon storage station of the coast of Australia. Japanese startup deepC Store wants to build a floating storage and injection hub off the northern or western coast of Australia, where there are multiple industrial operations that might benefit from carbon capture projects. Like Norway's Northern Lights project, the "CStore1" hub would be able to receive liquefied CO2 from multiple producers by seaborne delivery. The carbon would be offloaded onto a floating receiving unit for storage before injection, much like the operations of an FPSO in reverse.
maritime-executive.com
Photos: Pioneering Spirit Completes Tyra Platform Removals
The record-setting heavy lift ship Pioneering Spirit has completed work on removing platforms and jackets from the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea, making room for redevelopment. Pioneering Spirit is the world's largest vessel by displacement, and she is fitted for single-lift removal or installation of platform topsides and...
maritime-executive.com
First Green Ammonia Hub to Be Built at Vesta’s Netherlands Terminal
The feasibility of creating the first green ammonia hub by refurbishing and expanding an existing energy storage facility in the Netherlands is being explored as part of the efforts to develop a long-term energy approach for Northern Europe free from Russian imports. German energy giant Uniper will be working with Dutch Vesta Terminals to explore the potential to create the new hub at the existing facility which they said could be in operation by 2026.
maritime-executive.com
Three Additional LNG Cruise Ships Mark Key Milestones
The cruise industry is preparing for the launch of three large cruise ships before the end of the year each fueled with liquified natural gas. It is part of the industry’s push to improve its environmental performance with cruising being among the shipping sectors that are rapidly adopting LNG.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Supply’s Fleet Starts Using Biofuel Offering Carbon Savings
Maersk Supply Service is becoming one of the first shipping companies to provide customers with the option to reduce carbon emissions by selecting a biofuel alternative. After extensive testing by many leading shipping companies, an increasing number are beginning to adopt biofuels as a near term easy-to-adopt alternative to reduce carbon emissions.
Comments / 0