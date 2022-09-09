ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Randy Allen Scheuvront

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Nutter Fort, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She’s been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles girls soccer team during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Aldfrson-Broaddus celebrates 50 years of having a PA program

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduating its first class of physician assistants. Several events will take place to honor the occasion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 during Homecoming weekend, including a free six-hour category 1 CME conference, a PA alumni dinner, and a recognition ceremony of the program’s pioneers, alumni, students and faculty.
PHILIPPI, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angel Parker
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News
WVNews

Harrison County Assessor, Rocky Romano, spoke on Amendment 2

Rocky Romano, Harrison County assessor, spoke to the Mayors Association about Amendment 2, which is appearing on the ballot this November. Romano expressed concerns that the amendment is misleading and could result in municipalities and counties losing critical tax dollars with limited benefits.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Thursday-Friday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

Register for banjo, fiddle, mandolin championships

OAKLAND — The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The State Championships are part of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The banjo and mandolin championships are Friday evening, and the fiddle championship will take place on Saturday evening at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

A much needed visit and discussion

We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame volleyball outlasts Trinity; B-U boys lose

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball notched its second win in as many meetings with Trinity Christian this season, edging the visiting Warriors 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday at home. The Irish swept Trinity 3-0 in Morgantown on Aug. 25, but the rematch would be...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy