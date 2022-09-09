Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Randy Allen Scheuvront
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
WVNews
David Anthony 'Tony' Cunningham
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — David Anthony “Tony” Cunningham, 49, of Bridgeport was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at home. Tony was born April 26, 1973, in Pittsburgh, PA. He...
WVNews
Harrison County Mayors Association discusses dilapidated buildings, West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Mayors Association heard from guest speakers Wednesday night, starting with John B. “JB” McCuskey, the West Virginia State Auditor. McCuskey primarily spoke to the group about dealing with dilapidated houses and the future of the auditor’s demolition grants, which...
WVNews
Commission proclaims Saturday as 'Eddie Davisson Day' in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday will be Eddie Davisson day throughout Harrison County following a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission honoring the longtime musician and Harrison County native. Ron Watson, the former county commissioner, made the recommendation that the current commission honor Davisson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She’s been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles girls soccer team during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
WVNews
Defendant briefly escapes custody from Harrison, West Virginia, Courthouse, gets new felony charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 45-year-old Morgantown man ran from a Harrison County courtroom and out a side door of the courthouse when he was remanded for a bond revocation, a deputy alleged. Harrison Deputy Z.R. Bartlett charged Akiba Lamar Dillard with felony escape after Dillard was taken...
WVNews
Aldfrson-Broaddus celebrates 50 years of having a PA program
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of graduating its first class of physician assistants. Several events will take place to honor the occasion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 during Homecoming weekend, including a free six-hour category 1 CME conference, a PA alumni dinner, and a recognition ceremony of the program’s pioneers, alumni, students and faculty.
WVNews
Harrison County Commission meeting ends abruptly following departures of 2 commissioners
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A regular meeting of the Harrison County Commission ended abruptly Wednesday for lack of a quorum after the departure of two commissioners. As important business that required action before impending deadlines had yet to be discussed, county staff scheduled a special meeting on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Friends of WVU Hospitals holds inaugural golf tournament at Morgantown, West Virginia's Pines County Club
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There was plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and a nice breeze at the inaugural Friends of WVU Hospitals golf tournament held Wednesday at the Pines Country Club, with 80 golfers teeing off for a good cause. The event brought together vendors, supporters, administrators and...
WVNews
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
WVNews
West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
WVNews
Bport golfer Jaydon Gregory taps in.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style …
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
West Virginia State Assessor, John McCuskey, discusses dilapidated houses
West Virginia State Auditor, John B. "JB" McCuskey spoke to the Harrison County Mayors Association about clearing dilapidated houses from municipalities. McCuskey noted a statewide effort to unite all municipalities and counties in one major demolition contract.
WVNews
Harrison County Assessor, Rocky Romano, spoke on Amendment 2
Rocky Romano, Harrison County assessor, spoke to the Mayors Association about Amendment 2, which is appearing on the ballot this November. Romano expressed concerns that the amendment is misleading and could result in municipalities and counties losing critical tax dollars with limited benefits.
WVNews
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Thursday-Friday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
WVNews
City of Fairmont examines Beltline neighborhood revitalization with community meetings
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, officials with the city of Fairmont’s Planning Department held a series of meetings with community stakeholders and residents to determine the best course of action for a potential revitalization project for the Beltline neighborhood. The Beltline neighborhood contains everything from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Mon (West Virginia) Commission passes resolution warning of potental Amendment 2 impacts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission passed a resolution warning voters about the “potentially devastating and far-reaching impacts that Amendment 2 could have on local government services in Monongalia County.”. “This is a very sensitive issue. We don’t want to be telling the public that...
WVNews
Register for banjo, fiddle, mandolin championships
OAKLAND — The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The State Championships are part of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The banjo and mandolin championships are Friday evening, and the fiddle championship will take place on Saturday evening at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
WVNews
A much needed visit and discussion
We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
WVNews
Notre Dame volleyball outlasts Trinity; B-U boys lose
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball notched its second win in as many meetings with Trinity Christian this season, edging the visiting Warriors 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday at home. The Irish swept Trinity 3-0 in Morgantown on Aug. 25, but the rematch would be...
Comments / 0