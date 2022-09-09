Read full article on original website
Randy Allen Scheuvront
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
Ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting held for Shinnston, West Virginia, walking tour business
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walking tour of the community. Johnna Nestor is the guide and owner of Shinnston Folklore & Historical Tours.
Commission proclaims Saturday as 'Eddie Davisson Day' in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday will be Eddie Davisson day throughout Harrison County following a proclamation by the Harrison County Commission honoring the longtime musician and Harrison County native. Ron Watson, the former county commissioner, made the recommendation that the current commission honor Davisson.
Harrison County Commission meeting ends abruptly following departures of 2 commissioners
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A regular meeting of the Harrison County Commission ended abruptly Wednesday for lack of a quorum after the departure of two commissioners. As important business that required action before impending deadlines had yet to be discussed, county staff scheduled a special meeting on Monday.
Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She’s been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles girls soccer team during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, to hold final Hometown Market of the summer this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s End of Summer Bash Hometown Market is set to be held this Saturday, marking the last chance residents will get to shop at local vendors downtown until the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The Hometown Markets have occurred monthly on...
Friends of WVU Hospitals holds inaugural golf tournament at Morgantown, West Virginia's Pines County Club
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There was plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and a nice breeze at the inaugural Friends of WVU Hospitals golf tournament held Wednesday at the Pines Country Club, with 80 golfers teeing off for a good cause. The event brought together vendors, supporters, administrators and...
Bridgeport golf sends off seniors with home victory
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style Wednesday with a victory over Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour and a team dinner after the match at Bridgeport Country Club. The Indians put up a team score of 166, besting Fairmont Senior’s 174...
West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a youth in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday, Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a toddler who had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Thursday-Friday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
City of Fairmont examines Beltline neighborhood revitalization with community meetings
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, officials with the city of Fairmont’s Planning Department held a series of meetings with community stakeholders and residents to determine the best course of action for a potential revitalization project for the Beltline neighborhood. The Beltline neighborhood contains everything from the...
A much needed visit and discussion
We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
Register for banjo, fiddle, mandolin championships
OAKLAND — The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The State Championships are part of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The banjo and mandolin championships are Friday evening, and the fiddle championship will take place on Saturday evening at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
US prison guard convicted in WVa of lying about inmate abuse
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent.
Notre Dame volleyball outlasts Trinity; B-U boys lose
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball notched its second win in as many meetings with Trinity Christian this season, edging the visiting Warriors 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday at home. The Irish swept Trinity 3-0 in Morgantown on Aug. 25, but the rematch would be...
Calendar of events for Thursday
Retirees of Verizon and Frontier will celebrate September birthdays, 6 p.m., Copper House Grill, Pleasant Valley. Retirees and current employees welcome to come out and have a good time. For more information, contact Gloria at 304-629-1391.
