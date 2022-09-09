ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Randy Allen Scheuvront

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Allen Scheuvront, 62, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1959, a son of the late Carl D. and Rose A. Eckard Scheuvront.
Ribbon cutting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
Chemistry-builder: Lowther excelling as senior for Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter the season, Robert C. Byrd senior Olivia Lowther is on the ball. She’s been the midfield engine for the Flying Eagles girls soccer team during a 5-2-1 start to the season, most recently scoring three goals at Lewis County after a 1-goal, 3-assist performance against Nicholas County last Saturday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardoza visits Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week...
Bridgeport golf sends off seniors with home victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf celebrated its class of four seniors in style Wednesday with a victory over Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour and a team dinner after the match at Bridgeport Country Club. The Indians put up a team score of 166, besting Fairmont Senior’s 174...
West Virginia teacher, aide receive annual honor, gifts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education have announced the state Teacher of the Year and Personnel of the Year at a ceremony in Charleston. Amber Nichols was named Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. She is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood...
West Virginia State Police investigating drowning death of juvenile in Salem

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a youth in Salem over the weekend. On Sunday, Trooper D.A. Northcraft and Trooper D.V. Bickerstaff responded to a call in Salem regarding a toddler who had drowned in a pond located at a residence, according to a press release from State Police.
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Thursday-Friday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate...
A much needed visit and discussion

We’re encouraged to see U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit West Virginia as part of his multi-state Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. As our Morgantown Staff Writer Will Dean reports in today’s edition, Cardona visited with West Virginia University students on Wednesday, discussing mental health issues.
Register for banjo, fiddle, mandolin championships

OAKLAND — The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The State Championships are part of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The banjo and mandolin championships are Friday evening, and the fiddle championship will take place on Saturday evening at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland.
US prison guard convicted in WVa of lying about inmate abuse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent.
Notre Dame volleyball outlasts Trinity; B-U boys lose

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame volleyball notched its second win in as many meetings with Trinity Christian this season, edging the visiting Warriors 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday at home. The Irish swept Trinity 3-0 in Morgantown on Aug. 25, but the rematch would be...
Calendar of events for Thursday

Retirees of Verizon and Frontier will celebrate September birthdays, 6 p.m., Copper House Grill, Pleasant Valley. Retirees and current employees welcome to come out and have a good time. For more information, contact Gloria at 304-629-1391.
