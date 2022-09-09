7 best Halloween candles that'll smell spooktacular this fall

Get into the holiday spirit with the best Halloween candles on the market. Getty Images / Maya23K

For some, Halloween is a one-day celebration exclusively reserved for October 31 . However, others see Halloween the same way some people view Christmas; it's a season of festivities filled with events, costumes and decorations. This year, regardless if you plan to go all out or commemorate small, come the bewitching hour, every homeowner needs one of the best Halloween candles burning in their homes.

Add an air of mystery with an unexpected scent such as amber, or invest in a classic fall scent like apple or pumpkin. The best Halloween candles are a foolproof way to add some holiday cheer. Plus, if you jazz them up with skeleton-shaped holders, you can consider your Halloween decorations complete.

This spooky season, forget about waiting 300 years for a virgin to light a black flame candle . This year, ignite your holiday spirit by investing in the seven best Halloween candles.

1. Start with Yankee Candle's Witches' Brew

Yankee Candle's Witches Brew scent is one of the best Halloween candles on the market. Yankee Candle

While our list goes in no particular order, it felt right to start things off with Yankee Candle and one of their most recognizable scents, Witches' Brew . For years, this spicy-sweet aroma has put a captivating spell on shoppers with its blend of exotic patchouli layered with cinnamon, clove and vanilla. This bestselling candle is available in three sizes: The brand's signature large jar, three-wick and signature large tumbler jar, and reviewers say, "you should have it all year."

2. Grab Bath & Body Works' Ghoul Friend

Consider Bath & Body Works' Ghoul Friend one of the best Halloween candles. Bath & Body Works

Need a fa-boo-lous scent? Reach for Bath & Body Works' Ghoul Friend. Included in the brand's new Halloween candle release, this three-wick candle is one of many fan favorites in the collection and we can see why. A nice departure from apple and pumpkin scents, this soy-blend wax delivers a bright, fruity experience filled with spine-chilling citrus, ghostly peony and dark strawberries that is insanely decadent.

3. Summon diptyque's all-black Baies candle

Consider diptyque's all-black Baies candle one of the best Halloween candles on the market. diptyque

You don't need to go all in on pumpkin spice scents to celebrate Halloween. This year, hop on the bandwagon with diptyque's Baies candle . Subtly spooky, the black handblown base has an irresistible freshness of a bouquet of roses sweetened with blackcurrant leaves. Even better: This candle has a burn time of up to 75 hours.

4. Homesick's Pumpkin Picking candle

Homesick's Pumpkin Picking scent is one of the best Halloween candles on the market. Homesick

For those whose perfect fall day revolves around hot cider and hayrides, prepare to meet your match with Homesick's Pumpkin Picking candle . Bursting with nods of pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and tonka bean, this 5-star-rated scent is the year-round fragrance that elevates your basic pumpkin spice latte—or at least, that's what a reviewers claim.

5. Get two for one with Nest's limited-edition fall candle set

We're deeming this set of two Nest scents one of the best Halloween candle pairings on the market. Nest Fragrance

Have you ever heard how opposites attract? This Halloween, put that to the test and scoop up Nest Fragrance's Fall Favorites Classic Candle Duo. Presenting two three-wick candles, shoppers can experience a relaxing fragrance with the exquisitely fragrant Pumpkin Chai candle, then they can add contrast to the sweet and woody aroma of the Autumn Plum scent. Available for a limited time, as a bonus, this dreamy duo's orange and purple glass will look gorgeous on any tablescape.

6. Select Village Candle's spine-chilling Ghost Cemetery candle

Take a trip to the cemetery with one of Village Candle's best Halloween candles. Village Candle / Stonewall Kitchen

Spend a cold and haunting night amid a foggy grey cemetery where ghouls, ghosts and spirits of the evening linger and observe —or at least, feel like you did with Village Candle's Ghost Cemetery candle . This mysterious scent transports notes of incense, cinnamon, black pepper and fir into the air for a frightening yet comforting fragrance.

7. Let LAFCO's Spiced Pomander candle linger

Let LAFCO's seasonal Spiced Pomander candle transform your homes this Halloween. LAFCO / Bloomingdale's

Put a modern twist on Halloween this year with LAFCO's Spiced Pomander candle. Blended with bright bitter oranges, nestled with warm rich cinnamon and topped off with clove buds, the inviting soy wax scent has a burn time of up to 90 hours. Plus, when finished, the artisanal blown glass container can be used as a keepsake object or a new favorite drink glass.

