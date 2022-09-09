Read full article on original website
Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures
The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native...
Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built
Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters
A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement...
In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee
Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
Virginia Board of Education to hold history standards hearings in October
The Virginia Department of Education offices are inside the James Monroe Building in Richmond, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns with what it said was a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say
The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
Alaska Beacon offers stories that connect Alaskans with their government
The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) The Alaska Beacon is among 30 affiliates of States Newsroom that’s participating in a news media collaboration on Democracy Day, a yearly opportunity to learn more about how our democracy works. The Beacon has...
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
Wolf admin announces more than $246M in small biz assistance | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Businesses located on 2200 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia are pictured (Philadelphia Tribune photo) Some $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been earmarked for small business assistance across the state, the Wolf administration said Tuesday. The State Small Business Credit Initiative money, which will flow through...
After final balance sheets tallied for 2022 fiscal year, Maryland sees another multi-billion-dollar state surplus
Maryland has ended another fiscal year with another unanticipated budget surplus — and this year some of that windfall will automatically be redirected to state savings accounts, school construction programs and state employee wage increases. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot (D) announced the general fund surplus, just shy of $2...
New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor
The race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has tightened into a dead heat, with Johnson now leading by a percentage point in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintains a slight 3-point lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels...
Like democracy, election workers are under assault with many fearing for the future
Election workers are facing attacks in Michigan and across the country. | Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. They are considered “essential” to ensuring the success of elections, and...
Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight
Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale
A view of Fones Cliffs from Virginia's Rappahannock River. (Bill Portlock, Chesapeake Bay Foundation) Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid...
Eastern Shore chicken rendering plant agrees to fix water, air pollution violations, pay penalty
Regulators and environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with Valley Proteins, a chicken rendering plant in Linkwood that has been repeatedly cited for pollution. Image from Google Maps/Street View. Maryland regulators and representatives of three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering...
Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest in Lansing on May 3, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue photo/Susan J. Demas illustration. It’s been a confusing time for women since June, when the far-right U.S. Supreme Court gleefully chucked almost 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, one in...
Q&A: Dante Scala on New Hampshire’s ‘triple MAGA’ primary night
Voting stations in the Warner Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) Early Wednesday morning, the last of the Republican congressional primaries was called, with Bob Burns beating George Hansel to be the Republican nominee facing Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District. Burns...
A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system
Members or a work group that's been discussing public defense reforms include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department. (Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged...
