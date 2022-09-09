ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

newsfromthestates.com

Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures

The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built

Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters

A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee

Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia Board of Education to hold history standards hearings in October

The Virginia Department of Education offices are inside the James Monroe Building in Richmond, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns with what it said was a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say

The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Beacon offers stories that connect Alaskans with their government

The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) The Alaska Beacon is among 30 affiliates of States Newsroom that’s participating in a news media collaboration on Democracy Day, a yearly opportunity to learn more about how our democracy works. The Beacon has...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines

• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

After final balance sheets tallied for 2022 fiscal year, Maryland sees another multi-billion-dollar state surplus

Maryland has ended another fiscal year with another unanticipated budget surplus — and this year some of that windfall will automatically be redirected to state savings accounts, school construction programs and state employee wage increases. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot (D) announced the general fund surplus, just shy of $2...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor

The race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has tightened into a dead heat, with Johnson now leading by a percentage point in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintains a slight 3-point lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight

Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale

A view of Fones Cliffs from Virginia's Rappahannock River. (Bill Portlock, Chesapeake Bay Foundation) Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Eastern Shore chicken rendering plant agrees to fix water, air pollution violations, pay penalty

Regulators and environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with Valley Proteins, a chicken rendering plant in Linkwood that has been repeatedly cited for pollution. Image from Google Maps/Street View. Maryland regulators and representatives of three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering...
LINKWOOD, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Q&A: Dante Scala on New Hampshire’s ‘triple MAGA’ primary night

Voting stations in the Warner Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) Early Wednesday morning, the last of the Republican congressional primaries was called, with Bob Burns beating George Hansel to be the Republican nominee facing Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District. Burns...
ELECTIONS

