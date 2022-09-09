ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

newsfromthestates.com

Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures

The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
newsfromthestates.com

Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built

Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending | Opinion

SCI-Cambridge Springs (Screen Capture source Department of Corrections- https://www.cor.pa.gov/Facilities/StatePrisons/Pages/Cambridge-Springs…). Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Eastern Shore chicken rendering plant agrees to fix water, air pollution violations, pay penalty

Regulators and environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with Valley Proteins, a chicken rendering plant in Linkwood that has been repeatedly cited for pollution. Image from Google Maps/Street View. Maryland regulators and representatives of three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering...
LINKWOOD, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines

• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

After final balance sheets tallied for 2022 fiscal year, Maryland sees another multi-billion-dollar state surplus

Maryland has ended another fiscal year with another unanticipated budget surplus — and this year some of that windfall will automatically be redirected to state savings accounts, school construction programs and state employee wage increases. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot (D) announced the general fund surplus, just shy of $2...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale

A view of Fones Cliffs from Virginia's Rappahannock River. (Bill Portlock, Chesapeake Bay Foundation) Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz

The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State reduces paperwork and feds fund prep program to chip away at teacher shortage

Barrack at an elementary school in Barelas, Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico teachers getting comfortable with their classrooms a few weeks into the school year could soon see support that would benefit their time with students. Following the announcement that the state’s Public Education Department...
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies

Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Proposal to put open arrest warrants online sparks privacy, racism concerns

Watchdogs worry about the misuse of a plan proposed by a lawmaker that would create a public database of outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images) People would be able to check outstanding arrest warrants in a public database under a bill that has some criminal justice watchers worried about potential misuse.
LAW
newsfromthestates.com

In 12th Alaska Corrections death of the year, man dies after just 10 days in custody

This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) James Rider, 31, died on Sept. 9 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center after 10 days in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections, becoming the 12th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
ALASKA STATE

