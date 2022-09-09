Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures
The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
newsfromthestates.com
Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built
Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending | Opinion
SCI-Cambridge Springs (Screen Capture source Department of Corrections- https://www.cor.pa.gov/Facilities/StatePrisons/Pages/Cambridge-Springs…). Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs...
newsfromthestates.com
Eastern Shore chicken rendering plant agrees to fix water, air pollution violations, pay penalty
Regulators and environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with Valley Proteins, a chicken rendering plant in Linkwood that has been repeatedly cited for pollution. Image from Google Maps/Street View. Maryland regulators and representatives of three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
newsfromthestates.com
After final balance sheets tallied for 2022 fiscal year, Maryland sees another multi-billion-dollar state surplus
Maryland has ended another fiscal year with another unanticipated budget surplus — and this year some of that windfall will automatically be redirected to state savings accounts, school construction programs and state employee wage increases. Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot (D) announced the general fund surplus, just shy of $2...
newsfromthestates.com
Wolf admin announces more than $246M in small biz assistance | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Businesses located on 2200 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia are pictured (Philadelphia Tribune photo) Some $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been earmarked for small business assistance across the state, the Wolf administration said Tuesday. The State Small Business Credit Initiative money, which will flow through...
newsfromthestates.com
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
An investment company based in Orem, Utah, called Havenpark Communities purchased Oak Crest mobile home park in Coeur d'Alene a little over a year ago, and rising rents prompted 34 residents to reach out to the Idaho Capital Sun anonymously about the difficulty of paying for those increases. (Courtesy photo)
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale
A view of Fones Cliffs from Virginia's Rappahannock River. (Bill Portlock, Chesapeake Bay Foundation) Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid...
newsfromthestates.com
Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say
House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks during a news conference Wednesday where House Democrats called on Republican leaders to call a vote on a bill to give county election officials more time to prepare to count mail-in ballots. As Pennsylvania heads toward an election the nation will be watching,...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
newsfromthestates.com
New law expands threshold for providing multilingual ballot services in Colorado
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In the November 2022 election, 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
newsfromthestates.com
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
newsfromthestates.com
State reduces paperwork and feds fund prep program to chip away at teacher shortage
Barrack at an elementary school in Barelas, Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico teachers getting comfortable with their classrooms a few weeks into the school year could soon see support that would benefit their time with students. Following the announcement that the state’s Public Education Department...
newsfromthestates.com
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
newsfromthestates.com
A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system
Members or a work group that's been discussing public defense reforms include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department. (Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposal to put open arrest warrants online sparks privacy, racism concerns
Watchdogs worry about the misuse of a plan proposed by a lawmaker that would create a public database of outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images) People would be able to check outstanding arrest warrants in a public database under a bill that has some criminal justice watchers worried about potential misuse.
LAW・
newsfromthestates.com
In 12th Alaska Corrections death of the year, man dies after just 10 days in custody
This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) James Rider, 31, died on Sept. 9 at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center after 10 days in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections, becoming the 12th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
Comments / 0