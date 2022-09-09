Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect sought after coworkers battered in southwest Salina
Police are looking for a known suspect in the battering of three people at a southwest Salina residence early Tuesday. Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Derby Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of people being battered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. All persons involved in the incident work together and had gone to a local bar after work, he said. They then went to the residence of a co-worker.
Video records man stealing license plate in store parking lot Tuesday p.m.
Police are looking for the person who stole a license plate from a 73-year-old Salina woman's minivan while the vehicle was parked at a store Tuesday afternoon. The woman had gone into Dollar Tree, 1201 W. Crawford Street, leaving her 43-year-old daughter sitting in her 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Hispanic male pulled in next to the vehicle in a black Dodge Caravan.
Suspect arrested for fight in Manhattan that critically injured man
MANHATTAN– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight in Manhattan's Aggieville on August 28. With assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), authorities have identified a suspect and made an arrest, according to the Riley County Police Department. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Jordan Owens of Fort...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dutcher, Xander Bryan; 19; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Garst,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple tools stolen from SW Salina house being remodeled
A number of power tools and hand tools were among the items stolen from a house being remodeled in southwest Salina. A 50-year-old man from Texas told police that he received a message about 8 a.m. Friday from someone doing yard work on his property in the 1200 block of Fairway Avenue that the back door to the house was open, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Tree limb-laden trailer burns in west Salina; SFD rules arson
Police are investigating an arson after a trailer loaded with tree limbs was set ablaze Friday evening in west Salina. Salina police and firefighters responded to the report of a trailer fire in the 700 block of Willow Drive at approximately 6:10 p.m. Friday. The eight-foot by 10-foot metal framed trailer had wooden floorboards and side supports, and was loaded with tree limbs, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Teen escapes, fire destroys pickup after rollover SE of Salina
A Salina teen escaped injury after a pickup he was driving rolled and caught fire Friday night southeast of the city. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Josiah Reilly, 19, of Salina, was southbound on S. Holmes Road just south of E. Water Well Road when a wash-boarded area of the roadway caused him to lose control of the 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup he was driving. The pickup fishtailed, rolled onto its side in the west ditch, and caught fire.
McPherson man dies following Reno County crash
A McPherson man died as a result of a crash in Reno County on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck carrying wind turbine part overturns in NE Kansas
LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A truck carrying a windmill nacelle has overturned in northern Riley County on Monday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the overturn happened on U.S. Highway 24 just east of Leonardville. The incident was first reported at 12:55 p.m. by the KHP. KHP Trooper Ben Gardner told 27 News that the overturn […]
Dickinson County hikes pay for paramedics, EMS
If there’s one situation that keeps Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman up at night it’s worrying about whether or not the county’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has enough staff to respond at night. “If someone calls about a pothole, we can wait on that. But I can’t...
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
Man, 23, dies when rear-ends semi truck trailer on I-135 Saturday: authorities
The incident happened near the exit on 53rd street in Park City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions
OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
INSIGHT: Keeping watch
Last spring my father-in-law purchased a handful of ewes to graze a pasture near his house. The pasture had not been grazed in a few years, and he liked the idea of having some animals on his farm after getting out of the cattle business about six years ago. He decided to purchase the ewes and make it a project with the grandkids.
New tennis facility, 2023 budget items on City of Salina agenda
The 2023 budget, the new tennis facility, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Monday is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Admission on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Kansas State Fair, is only $1 for everyone. However, it is FREE if you show your Dillons card. Each physical card gains one free admission, and you must have the plastic card with you. All carnival rides are also just 1 ticket all day, as well.
Saline County encourages students to enter art contest
Saline County encourages all artists in first through 12th grade to participate in the National Association of Counties (NACo) "I Love My County Because" art contest!. The goal of the program is to help spread the word about county roles and responsibilities, which are often unknown or misunderstood, and raise awareness about programs and services that impact people's daily lives.
Street art and mural festival coming to downtown Salina
World renowned muralists are coming to Salina in October for the first Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-16 in downtown Salina. It is being conducted by the Salina Kanvas Project in cooperation with Salina Arts & Humanities, the Stiefel Theatre, Theatre Salina, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, The Salina Art Center, Salina 2020, and Salina Downtown, Inc.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0