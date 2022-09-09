Black voters’ trust in SCOTUS, buoyed by first Black woman justice, plummets with abortion decision

Read full article on original website
Related
Gay marriage bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; no vote until after elections
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate votes on legislation protecting gay marriage on Thursday was put off until after the Nov. 8 congressional elections, after negotiators failed to win enough Republican support to ensure passage.
Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A vote in the U.S. Senate on the Respect For Marriage Act codifying same-sex marriage rights will be delayed until after the midterm elections, Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday. Baldwin, D-Wis., is the lead sponsor of the same-sex marriage bill in the Senate and said the...
Comments / 0