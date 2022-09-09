Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett can’t seem to get her facts straight
Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Kim Crockett, the Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state, has made a litany of erroneous statements about election administration during her campaign to be the state’s top election official.
newsfromthestates.com
New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor
The race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has tightened into a dead heat, with Johnson now leading by a percentage point in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintains a slight 3-point lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels...
newsfromthestates.com
Like democracy, election workers are under assault with many fearing for the future
Election workers are facing attacks in Michigan and across the country. | Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. They are considered “essential” to ensuring the success of elections, and...
newsfromthestates.com
Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest in Lansing on May 3, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue photo/Susan J. Demas illustration. It’s been a confusing time for women since June, when the far-right U.S. Supreme Court gleefully chucked almost 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, one in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Beacon offers stories that connect Alaskans with their government
The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) The Alaska Beacon is among 30 affiliates of States Newsroom that’s participating in a news media collaboration on Democracy Day, a yearly opportunity to learn more about how our democracy works. The Beacon has...
newsfromthestates.com
DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
newsfromthestates.com
Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say
The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Virginia Board of Education to hold history standards hearings in October
The Virginia Department of Education offices are inside the James Monroe Building in Richmond, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns with what it said was a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
newsfromthestates.com
New law expands threshold for providing multilingual ballot services in Colorado
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In the November 2022 election, 20...
newsfromthestates.com
Crist endorsed by Giffords’ PAC; his Lt. Gov. nominee empathizes with victims of gun violence
Karla Hernandez spoke about the importance of gun reform at a press event on September 12, 2022. Credit: Charlie Crist's Facebook. Karla Hernández-Mats, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, on Monday said she’d come from “humble beginnings” and experienced gun violence at an early age.
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis’ campaign ad touts that he let kids ‘go to school’; omits when he closed schools for COVID
A campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection features a child who claims that DeSantis let him go to school but omits when the governor closed down schools. Credit: Screenshot/Republican Party of Florida advertisement. In the early stage of the then-novel COVID-pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration made an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
The summer drought continues to take a toll on the New Hampshire landscape and its many food growers. (Getty Images) Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s...
newsfromthestates.com
FL education officials scrutinize field trips, LGBTQ+ policies that protect transgender students
Students protesting on the 5th floor of the Florida Capitol Building. Mar. 3, 2022. Credit: Danielle J. Brown. School districts will have to notify parents if students rooming together during overnight field trips will be separated according to the sex assigned to them at birth under a new state rule, raising alarm bells for LGBTQ+ advocates worried about transgender students.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposal to put open arrest warrants online sparks privacy, racism concerns
Watchdogs worry about the misuse of a plan proposed by a lawmaker that would create a public database of outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images) People would be able to check outstanding arrest warrants in a public database under a bill that has some criminal justice watchers worried about potential misuse.
LAW・
newsfromthestates.com
Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures
The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee
Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
newsfromthestates.com
State reduces paperwork and feds fund prep program to chip away at teacher shortage
Barrack at an elementary school in Barelas, Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico teachers getting comfortable with their classrooms a few weeks into the school year could soon see support that would benefit their time with students. Following the announcement that the state’s Public Education Department...
newsfromthestates.com
As EPA fails to fine oil and gas polluters, New Mexico officials demand answers
For the last few years, this sign has greeted drivers entering the oilfield south of Counselor, New Mexico. The area is dotted with oil and gas wells. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) New Mexico officials are asking the federal government to explain why it decided not to...
newsfromthestates.com
Wolf admin announces more than $246M in small biz assistance | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Businesses located on 2200 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia are pictured (Philadelphia Tribune photo) Some $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been earmarked for small business assistance across the state, the Wolf administration said Tuesday. The State Small Business Credit Initiative money, which will flow through...
Comments / 0