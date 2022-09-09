Read full article on original website
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
Crist endorsed by Giffords’ PAC; his Lt. Gov. nominee empathizes with victims of gun violence
Karla Hernandez spoke about the importance of gun reform at a press event on September 12, 2022. Credit: Charlie Crist's Facebook. Karla Hernández-Mats, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, on Monday said she’d come from “humble beginnings” and experienced gun violence at an early age.
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
The summer drought continues to take a toll on the New Hampshire landscape and its many food growers. (Getty Images) Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s...
Department of Justice issues new guidance on state firearms law, seeking to clear the record
Smith & Wesson handguns on display at the Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2016. (John Locher | AP Photos) A new state law curbing some enforcement of firearms law has drawn intense interest. This month, the Department of Justice is seeking to assuage concerns.
DeSantis’ campaign ad touts that he let kids ‘go to school’; omits when he closed schools for COVID
A campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection features a child who claims that DeSantis let him go to school but omits when the governor closed down schools. Credit: Screenshot/Republican Party of Florida advertisement. In the early stage of the then-novel COVID-pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration made an...
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet
MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party tweeted out a homophobic attack Sunday against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan!” Maddock wrote in response to...
Colorado played major role in passing Inflation Reduction Act cost savings
A view of the U.S. Capitol dome on Jan. 26, 2022. (Architect of the Capitol/U.S. Government Works) 2022 will be a year we’ll remember for a long time. Facing war in Eastern Europe, economic uncertainty driven by the highest inflation in decades, still dealing with the effects of a deadly pandemic, and running out of time to act on climate, Congress — yes, Congress — decided to do something about it.
Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
Lawmakers to weigh extending online wagering to 2033
Internet gambling rules are set to expire in 2023, cutting off a growing source of revenue for New Jersey casinos. (Getty Images) An Assembly committee this week will weigh whether internet gambling, a wellspring of funds for New Jersey casinos, should be allowed to continue into the 2030s. The Garden...
Four years into court-mandated education reform, lawmakers look at compliance
New Mexico's infused its public education system with a lot of money. But whether court-mandated reforms have started to take effect is still to be determined. (Getty Images) It takes time to reform a failed system. That’s the message state lawmakers got from education leaders providing updates on the Yazzie-Martinez...
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details
Former Gov. Eric Greitens, second from right, leaves the Boone County Courthouse in July with his attorney, Gary Stamper, masked, after a 7 1/2-hour deposition hearing in the child custody case stemming from his 2020 divorce (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling...
Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.
New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa
Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Alaska Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce is seen in an undated photo published by the Alaska Division of Elections. (Handout photo) Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible.
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
A rally in support of abortion rights drew hundreds to downtown Nashville on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Partipilo) Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.
Kiggans trying to reset campaign narrative and more Va. headlines
• Republican state Sen. Jen. Kiggans is trying to reset the narrative of her congressional campaign by convincing Hampton Roads-area voters she’s “not an extremist.”—Washington Post. • After last week’s failure to pick a new judge for the State Corporation Commission, several lawmakers say they’re upset...
The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, right, embraces Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes at an Aug. 2, 2022, election night watch party in Overland Park. (Lily O'Shea Becker) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.
Rural incentives in Missouri tax cut proposal target biofuels, small producers for help
Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, sponsored the agriculture tax incentive bill the governor vetoed (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). When lawmakers return this week for a special session, most of the attention will be on Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to cut income taxes by $700 million a year.
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models...
Kinship care above national average in Indiana though financial burden exists
A growing number of adult relatives are raising children who aren’t their own, often grandparents caring for a grandchild, in a family structure known as kinship care. Though it comes with many responsibilities and challenges, one looming obstacle is the financial burden on families providing for additional children. An...
