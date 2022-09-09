Read full article on original website
New law expands threshold for providing multilingual ballot services in Colorado
Douglas County election workers process primary election ballots in Castle Rock on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In the November 2022 election, 20...
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native...
Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters
A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement...
Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say
The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system
Members or a work group that's been discussing public defense reforms include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department. (Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
Isabella Vermooten, an 18-year-old Washburn University student, stops at a League of Women Voters of Topeka and Shawnee County voter registration booth Aug. 30, 2022, on the campus lawn. Vermooten says voting is a way for people her age to force older adults to listen to them. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
Virginia Board of Education to hold history standards hearings in October
The Virginia Department of Education offices are inside the James Monroe Building in Richmond, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns with what it said was a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
The variety of voter groups has grown in Georgia, reflecting an increasingly diverse electorate
Greater Georgia, a organization founded in 2021 by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler to promote conservive candidates, has targeted Hispanic voters with roundtable discussions and events like a July 28 voter registration drive at a Supermercado in DeKalb County. Photo by Greater Georgia Action. Voting advocacy groups in Georgia are...
In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee
Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
State reduces paperwork and feds fund prep program to chip away at teacher shortage
Barrack at an elementary school in Barelas, Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico teachers getting comfortable with their classrooms a few weeks into the school year could soon see support that would benefit their time with students. Following the announcement that the state’s Public Education Department...
Like democracy, election workers are under assault with many fearing for the future
Election workers are facing attacks in Michigan and across the country. | Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images. This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. They are considered “essential” to ensuring the success of elections, and...
As EPA fails to fine oil and gas polluters, New Mexico officials demand answers
For the last few years, this sign has greeted drivers entering the oilfield south of Counselor, New Mexico. The area is dotted with oil and gas wells. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) New Mexico officials are asking the federal government to explain why it decided not to...
Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say
House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks during a news conference Wednesday where House Democrats called on Republican leaders to call a vote on a bill to give county election officials more time to prepare to count mail-in ballots. As Pennsylvania heads toward an election the nation will be watching,...
Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures
The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest in Lansing on May 3, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue photo/Susan J. Demas illustration. It’s been a confusing time for women since June, when the far-right U.S. Supreme Court gleefully chucked almost 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, one in...
Proposal to put open arrest warrants online sparks privacy, racism concerns
Watchdogs worry about the misuse of a plan proposed by a lawmaker that would create a public database of outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images) People would be able to check outstanding arrest warrants in a public database under a bill that has some criminal justice watchers worried about potential misuse.
