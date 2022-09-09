ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

newsfromthestates.com

Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies

Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Discussions underway to propose new redistricting reform to Ohio voters

A voter at the ballot maker machine during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) As Ohio enters its second year of redistricting, still without a constitutional map under its belt, a movement...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say

The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

Isabella Vermooten, an 18-year-old Washburn University student, stops at a League of Women Voters of Topeka and Shawnee County voter registration booth Aug. 30, 2022, on the campus lawn. Vermooten says voting is a way for people her age to force older adults to listen to them. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
TOPEKA, KS
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s abortion ban officially takes effect. Here’s what you need to know.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 25: Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists protest on multiple floors within the Indiana State Capitol rotunda on July 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Indiana’s near-total ban on abortions officially takes effect Thursday. The state is the first in the nation...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia Board of Education to hold history standards hearings in October

The Virginia Department of Education offices are inside the James Monroe Building in Richmond, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns with what it said was a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee

Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State reduces paperwork and feds fund prep program to chip away at teacher shortage

Barrack at an elementary school in Barelas, Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico teachers getting comfortable with their classrooms a few weeks into the school year could soon see support that would benefit their time with students. Following the announcement that the state’s Public Education Department...
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures

The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Proposal to put open arrest warrants online sparks privacy, racism concerns

Watchdogs worry about the misuse of a plan proposed by a lawmaker that would create a public database of outstanding arrest warrants. (Photo by Andrew Brookes/Getty Images) People would be able to check outstanding arrest warrants in a public database under a bill that has some criminal justice watchers worried about potential misuse.
LAW

