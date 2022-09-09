Read full article on original website
Wolf admin announces more than $246M in small biz assistance | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Businesses located on 2200 block of Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia are pictured (Philadelphia Tribune photo) Some $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been earmarked for small business assistance across the state, the Wolf administration said Tuesday. The State Small Business Credit Initiative money, which will flow through...
In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee
Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending | Opinion
SCI-Cambridge Springs (Screen Capture source Department of Corrections- https://www.cor.pa.gov/Facilities/StatePrisons/Pages/Cambridge-Springs…). Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs...
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system
Members or a work group that's been discussing public defense reforms include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial Department. (Getty Images) Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged...
Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale
A view of Fones Cliffs from Virginia's Rappahannock River. (Bill Portlock, Chesapeake Bay Foundation) Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid...
Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say
House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks during a news conference Wednesday where House Democrats called on Republican leaders to call a vote on a bill to give county election officials more time to prepare to count mail-in ballots. As Pennsylvania heads toward an election the nation will be watching,...
Virginia Board of Education to hold history standards hearings in October
The Virginia Department of Education offices are inside the James Monroe Building in Richmond, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns with what it said was a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures
The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest in Lansing on May 3, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue photo/Susan J. Demas illustration. It’s been a confusing time for women since June, when the far-right U.S. Supreme Court gleefully chucked almost 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, one in...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
An investment company based in Orem, Utah, called Havenpark Communities purchased Oak Crest mobile home park in Coeur d'Alene a little over a year ago, and rising rents prompted 34 residents to reach out to the Idaho Capital Sun anonymously about the difficulty of paying for those increases. (Courtesy photo)
DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built
Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
As EPA fails to fine oil and gas polluters, New Mexico officials demand answers
For the last few years, this sign has greeted drivers entering the oilfield south of Counselor, New Mexico. The area is dotted with oil and gas wells. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) New Mexico officials are asking the federal government to explain why it decided not to...
Alaska Beacon offers stories that connect Alaskans with their government
The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) The Alaska Beacon is among 30 affiliates of States Newsroom that’s participating in a news media collaboration on Democracy Day, a yearly opportunity to learn more about how our democracy works. The Beacon has...
DeSantis’ campaign ad touts that he let kids ‘go to school’; omits when he closed schools for COVID
A campaign ad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection features a child who claims that DeSantis let him go to school but omits when the governor closed down schools. Credit: Screenshot/Republican Party of Florida advertisement. In the early stage of the then-novel COVID-pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration made an...
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native...
Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say
The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor
The race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has tightened into a dead heat, with Johnson now leading by a percentage point in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintains a slight 3-point lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels...
