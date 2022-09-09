ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

newsfromthestates.com

In debt and underfunded, Pa.’s student debt crisis is no surprise | Thursday Morning Coffee

Currently, the total outstanding federal student loan debt is $1.7 trillion (Getty Images/The Conversation). President Joe Biden’s announcement last month that the administration will forgive some of the student loan debt carried by millions of current and former federal borrowers provoked fresh debate over the spiraling cost of higher education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa.’s state prison staffing crisis shows no sign of ending | Opinion

SCI-Cambridge Springs (Screen Capture source Department of Corrections- https://www.cor.pa.gov/Facilities/StatePrisons/Pages/Cambridge-Springs…). Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies

Elections workers address voter questions at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. For the clerks who handle...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale

A view of Fones Cliffs from Virginia's Rappahannock River. (Bill Portlock, Chesapeake Bay Foundation) Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia Board of Education to hold history standards hearings in October

The Virginia Department of Education offices are inside the James Monroe Building in Richmond, Va. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury) The Virginia Board of Education plans to finalize new history and social science standards in January after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration raised concerns with what it said was a number of errors and content issues in a draft.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures

The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DNR releases Climate Action Report as state weathers severe flooding

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a climate action report outlining some of the challenges and achievements of the last year. While efforts are underway to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, the impacts of climate change are becoming more apparent by the year.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built

Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz

The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Beacon offers stories that connect Alaskans with their government

The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) The Alaska Beacon is among 30 affiliates of States Newsroom that’s participating in a news media collaboration on Democracy Day, a yearly opportunity to learn more about how our democracy works. The Beacon has...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Disinformation endangers democracy in NM and beyond, experts say

The Clerk’s Annex in Albuquerque 10 minutes before the polls would close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Between 50 and 70 people were still in line, with more arriving. (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 15...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor

The race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has tightened into a dead heat, with Johnson now leading by a percentage point in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintains a slight 3-point lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels...
WISCONSIN STATE

