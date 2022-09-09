Read full article on original website
Opening of Kansas sports betting reveals appeal of online apps — even among Missourians
TOPEKA — Mobile platforms for legal sports gambling in Kansas proved so enticing that more than 16,000 people in Missouri tried to place wagers in the first weekend of live betting. As those cross-border residents discovered, many of whom were located in the Kansas City, Missouri, the gambling law...
Study: Nebraska ranks high among states that lost young and wealthy
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 10th in an analysis by a financial advice website that looked at which states (and the District of Columbia) are losing the most young rich professionals. To uncover losers and gainers, SmartAsset.com examined migration trends, inflow and outflow patterns, from 2019 to 2020. The researchers...
Does a fetus count in the carpool lane? Texas’ abortion law creates new questions about legal personhood
Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway’s HOV and toll lanes exit into Metro’s Eastwood Transit Center in Houston in 2012. Twice this summer, a pregnant Texas woman has been ticketed for driving in a North Texas HOV lane. She has argued her unborn child should count as a second passenger. (Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune)
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
A view of Hirakata Farms, which grows melons, in Rocky Ford on May 14, 2018. Hirakata Farms is a fifth generation family business in operation since 1915. (Lance Cheung/USDA/Public domain) This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant...
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details
Former Gov. Eric Greitens, second from right, leaves the Boone County Courthouse in July with his attorney, Gary Stamper, masked, after a 7 1/2-hour deposition hearing in the child custody case stemming from his 2020 divorce (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling...
Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho
The Moose Fire crests the ridge west of Salmon on Sept. 7. The human-caused fire has burned more than 125,000 acres since starting July 17. (Courtesy of National Wildfire Coordinating Group Incident Information System) Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area’s wet spring, fire activity...
Rural incentives in Missouri tax cut proposal target biofuels, small producers for help
Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, sponsored the agriculture tax incentive bill the governor vetoed (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). When lawmakers return this week for a special session, most of the attention will be on Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to cut income taxes by $700 million a year.
The state of children’s health care in the U.S. How did Pa. stack up? | Monday Morning Coffee
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on November 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa
Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
More dual credit options for Indiana high schoolers could boost dismal college-going rate
For the 2022-23 academic year, 141 high schools and nearly a dozen postsecondary institutions will offer the Indiana College Core. The curriculum consists of a 30-credit-hour block of general education courses that transfer between all of Indiana’s public institutions and some private colleges. (Getty Images) More Hoosier high schoolers...
Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest
A McDonald's restaurant in downtown Boise advertised $11 hourly wages in spring 2021. By summer 2022, that was up to $15 an hour. The cost of labor has risen as jobs go unfilled. A new report based on census data suggests long COVID could be one cause of worker shortages. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
Troubled Fones Cliffs property listed for bankruptcy sale
A view of Fones Cliffs from Virginia's Rappahannock River. (Bill Portlock, Chesapeake Bay Foundation) Nearly 1,000 acres of land at Virginia’s famous Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River will be put up for auction at a bankruptcy sale. A listing by New York-based Auction Advisors puts the minimum bid...
ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity
Sarah Huckabee Sanders discusses her intent to focus on childhood literacy if elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders met supporters during a campaign stop in Morrilton on Sept. 7. (Hunter Field/Arkansas Advocate) Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the...
Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler to start short stint in Oregon House
Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler was appointed to the Oregon House but may not take any votes on the House floor before her term ends. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature will return to Salem next week for one last pre-election batch of meetings, with a new face. Lori...
Colorado played major role in passing Inflation Reduction Act cost savings
A view of the U.S. Capitol dome on Jan. 26, 2022. (Architect of the Capitol/U.S. Government Works) 2022 will be a year we’ll remember for a long time. Facing war in Eastern Europe, economic uncertainty driven by the highest inflation in decades, still dealing with the effects of a deadly pandemic, and running out of time to act on climate, Congress — yes, Congress — decided to do something about it.
Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.
New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools
Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in various categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
Crist endorsed by Giffords’ PAC; his Lt. Gov. nominee empathizes with victims of gun violence
Karla Hernandez spoke about the importance of gun reform at a press event on September 12, 2022. Credit: Charlie Crist's Facebook. Karla Hernández-Mats, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, on Monday said she’d come from “humble beginnings” and experienced gun violence at an early age.
