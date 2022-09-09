Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Porcari and Tregoning: Small decisions drive big futures
The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge crosses the Potomac River from Charles County to Virginia. With a new span under construction, advocates want Maryland want the state to preserve some of the old span’s infrastructure for future projects. Creative Commons photo. John D. Porcari served as deputy secretary...
newsfromthestates.com
Archaeological finds reveal our stories before highways get built
Maryland Department of Transportation Chief of Cultural Resources Julie Schablitsky and her crew examine artifacts at the homesite of abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s father in Dorchester County last year. Many states have archaeologists who help excavate and preserve artifacts. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Transportation via Stateline.org. When...
newsfromthestates.com
Eastern Shore chicken rendering plant agrees to fix water, air pollution violations, pay penalty
Regulators and environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with Valley Proteins, a chicken rendering plant in Linkwood that has been repeatedly cited for pollution. Image from Google Maps/Street View. Maryland regulators and representatives of three environmental groups have reached an out-of-court settlement with the owner of a poultry rendering...
newsfromthestates.com
A hydrogen plant could rise near a former King George coal plant
The coal-fired Birchwood Power Plant in King George was once being converted to a solar and storage facility. (Free Lance-Star) Efforts to convert the site of a former coal plant in King George County into a solar and storage facility are being rerouted to develop the parcels surrounding it for an emerging power source: a hydrogen plant.
Comments / 0