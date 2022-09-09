Read full article on original website
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
You're Invited! Family Funday Will Support Local Family Whose Son Was Diagnosed With LeukemiaDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisSomerville, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Boston
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Boston 25 News WFXT
‘It’s like a fiesta’: Over 150 people still congregating in Boston’s open air drug market
Boston - The crowds keep coming to Boston’s Mass & Cass corridor eight months after the city cleared more than 100 tents from the area. Weekly headcounts are sometimes totaling an average of more than 150 people congregating on a stretch of Southampton Street. The Newmarket Business Improvement District...
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
Boston 25 News WFXT
Mass. RMV location closed until further notice due to flood damage
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An RMV service center location in Massachusetts will be closed until further notice due to flood damage. A water pipe in the ceiling at the Plymouth facility at 40 Industrial Park Road burst on Sunday, according to Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. Building materials damaged by the water need be removed and repairs to the location are anticipated to take more than one week.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Travel Maven
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Latest apartment project in Worcester: 218-unit building off Shrewsbury Street
WORCESTER — A developer is proposing a 218-unit residential building for a block at 225 Shrewsbury St. and 68 Albany St. The seven-story building will be behind the current shopping plaza at the site. ...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Car crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury
A car crashed into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday. The Dudley Street crash left the front left-hand side of the black car battered and dented. Boston Police have not stated whether they had the driver in custody or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back...
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
