ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Saugus (MA)

About ten miles north of downtown Boston, Saugus is a town famous for being the site of the first integrated ironworks in North America. Dating back to 1646, the Saugus Iron Works produced more than a ton of iron a day at its height, and after being rediscovered in the 1940s is a compelling National Historic Site.
SAUGUS, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Danvers (MA)

On the North Shore, Danvers is an intriguing old town, historically noted for its long defunct psychiatric hospital, shoe industry and connection to the notorious Salem witch trials in 1692. Known as Salem Village in the 17th century, Danvers was ground zero for the hysteria and accusations that led to...
DANVERS, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Wakefield (MA)

The center of this historic town, ten miles north of Boston, rests on the shores of a beautiful Great Pond. Lake Quannapowitt, named for Quonopohit (1636-1712), sachem of the Naumkeag people, is the canvas for community events, from a world-class farmers’ market to outdoor movie shows. Wakefield has historically...
WAKEFIELD, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Bridgewater (MA)

Roughly equidistant to Boston and Providence, which are half an hour away, Bridgewater is a town of around 30,000 in Plymouth County. The town’s central commercial area is on an historic square, with mature trees and a vibrant series of outdoor concerts on Thursday evenings, known as Bridgewater Music Alley.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Lincoln, MA
Milton, MA
Lifestyle
City
Milton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Milton, MA
Government
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
George H. W. Bush
Person
Buckminster Fuller
capecod.com

Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. RMV location closed until further notice due to flood damage

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An RMV service center location in Massachusetts will be closed until further notice due to flood damage. A water pipe in the ceiling at the Plymouth facility at 40 Industrial Park Road burst on Sunday, according to Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. Building materials damaged by the water need be removed and repairs to the location are anticipated to take more than one week.
PLYMOUTH, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Guide#Boston Harbor#Sandy Beach#Baseball Diamonds#Railroads#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#Great Blue Hill
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station

BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.
QUINCY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury

A car crashed into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday. The Dudley Street crash left the front left-hand side of the black car battered and dented. Boston Police have not stated whether they had the driver in custody or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston

A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy