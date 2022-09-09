Read full article on original website
Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest
A McDonald's restaurant in downtown Boise advertised $11 hourly wages in spring 2021. By summer 2022, that was up to $15 an hour. The cost of labor has risen as jobs go unfilled. A new report based on census data suggests long COVID could be one cause of worker shortages. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
Corps denies permit for company seeking to dredge for gold in sensitive area near Nome
A small boat rests on Sept. 30, 2020, at the shore of Safety Sound, a sheltered area located east of Nome. A Nevada-based company was seeking federal permission to conduct a major gold-dredging operation in the sound, an imporant site for fish, migratory birds and seal, as well as for subsistence food gathering. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has denied the permit sought by the company, IPOP LLC. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho
The Moose Fire crests the ridge west of Salmon on Sept. 7. The human-caused fire has burned more than 125,000 acres since starting July 17. (Courtesy of National Wildfire Coordinating Group Incident Information System) Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area’s wet spring, fire activity...
The racial gap in infant death rates in NC widened, while the overall infant mortality rate plateaued
The state’s infant mortality rate has dropped significantly in the three decades since getting babies to their first birthdays became an official goal for the state back in the early 1990s. But in the years the state’s plan for healthy communities targeted the racial gap between Black and white babies’ death rates, that gap has just gotten wider.
Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa
Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
Colorado played major role in passing Inflation Reduction Act cost savings
A view of the U.S. Capitol dome on Jan. 26, 2022. (Architect of the Capitol/U.S. Government Works) 2022 will be a year we’ll remember for a long time. Facing war in Eastern Europe, economic uncertainty driven by the highest inflation in decades, still dealing with the effects of a deadly pandemic, and running out of time to act on climate, Congress — yes, Congress — decided to do something about it.
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe was forced to live in her car and eventually under an overpass in New Orleans after an injury in an auto accident kept her from working as a cab driver. She has since found an apartment through UNITY of Greater New Orleans. (Photo by Susan Poag) Vauchel Cojoe,...
Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
Crist endorsed by Giffords’ PAC; his Lt. Gov. nominee empathizes with victims of gun violence
Karla Hernandez spoke about the importance of gun reform at a press event on September 12, 2022. Credit: Charlie Crist's Facebook. Karla Hernández-Mats, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, on Monday said she’d come from “humble beginnings” and experienced gun violence at an early age.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines in historic 3-day strike
Nurses picketed outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital and 10 other Twin Cities hospitals on Jun. 1, 2022, as they negotiate new three-year contracts. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history began on Monday with some 15,000 nurses launching a three-day strike at 15 hospitals across...
Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.
New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
Four years into court-mandated education reform, lawmakers look at compliance
New Mexico's infused its public education system with a lot of money. But whether court-mandated reforms have started to take effect is still to be determined. (Getty Images) It takes time to reform a failed system. That’s the message state lawmakers got from education leaders providing updates on the Yazzie-Martinez...
Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines
• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
Republican AG candidate, NM secretary of state have days to prepare for hearing
The First Judicial District Court in downtown Santa Fe. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) The Republican candidate for New Mexico attorney general and the state’s top election official have less than a week to prepare for a hearing on whether the GOP contender really does qualify to be on the ballot.
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. In 2020, school boards were required by legislation to adopt policies similar to or more comprehensive than models...
A crackdown didn’t stop this payday lender from cashing in on poor Ohioans
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 31: A CheckSmart north of Dublin-Granville Road, August 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) A Canton man borrowed $300 just as businesses began to close in the pandemic. He said...
Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler to start short stint in Oregon House
Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler was appointed to the Oregon House but may not take any votes on the House floor before her term ends. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature will return to Salem next week for one last pre-election batch of meetings, with a new face. Lori...
Governor Murphy touts aid for schools in state budget
Gov. Phil Murphy touting his administration's investment in education at Ridge High School in Bernards Township on Sept. 12, 2022. (NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy stopped at a Somerset County high school Monday morning to tout his administration’s investment in public education. Murphy highlighted the $9.9 billion...
Rural incentives in Missouri tax cut proposal target biofuels, small producers for help
Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, sponsored the agriculture tax incentive bill the governor vetoed (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). When lawmakers return this week for a special session, most of the attention will be on Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to cut income taxes by $700 million a year.
Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss
Gov. Brian Kemp's 2023 priorities for Georgia's K-12 students include more funding for school counselors and grants for parapros to become teachers. Pictured, Kemp signs education bills in April. 2022. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. If he’s re-elected this November, Gov. Brian Kemp said he’ll push for a state budget with $65...
