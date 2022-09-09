ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest

A McDonald's restaurant in downtown Boise advertised $11 hourly wages in spring 2021. By summer 2022, that was up to $15 an hour. The cost of labor has risen as jobs go unfilled. A new report based on census data suggests long COVID could be one cause of worker shortages. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Corps denies permit for company seeking to dredge for gold in sensitive area near Nome

A small boat rests on Sept. 30, 2020, at the shore of Safety Sound, a sheltered area located east of Nome. A Nevada-based company was seeking federal permission to conduct a major gold-dredging operation in the sound, an imporant site for fish, migratory birds and seal, as well as for subsistence food gathering. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has denied the permit sought by the company, IPOP LLC. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
NOME, AK
newsfromthestates.com

Hot, dry summer leads to an increase in wildfires across Idaho

The Moose Fire crests the ridge west of Salmon on Sept. 7. The human-caused fire has burned more than 125,000 acres since starting July 17. (Courtesy of National Wildfire Coordinating Group Incident Information System) Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area’s wet spring, fire activity...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The racial gap in infant death rates in NC widened, while the overall infant mortality rate plateaued

The state’s infant mortality rate has dropped significantly in the three decades since getting babies to their first birthdays became an official goal for the state back in the early 1990s. But in the years the state’s plan for healthy communities targeted the racial gap between Black and white babies’ death rates, that gap has just gotten wider.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
State
Wyoming State
newsfromthestates.com

Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa

Sergei and Mary Neubauer hug at the State Capitol in July 2016. (Photo courtesy of Mary Neubauer and Larry Loss) Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado played major role in passing Inflation Reduction Act cost savings

A view of the U.S. Capitol dome on Jan. 26, 2022. (Architect of the Capitol/U.S. Government Works) 2022 will be a year we’ll remember for a long time. Facing war in Eastern Europe, economic uncertainty driven by the highest inflation in decades, still dealing with the effects of a deadly pandemic, and running out of time to act on climate, Congress — yes, Congress — decided to do something about it.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Only you can prevent amendment abuse | Bruce Ledewitz

The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Because we get so much of our news online, many Pennsylvanians did not see the advertisement of five proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution that were published in Pennsylvania newspapers on Thursday, Sept. 1 — three months before the next general election as prescribed by the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Begich
newsfromthestates.com

Thousands of Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines in historic 3-day strike

Nurses picketed outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital and 10 other Twin Cities hospitals on Jun. 1, 2022, as they negotiate new three-year contracts. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history began on Monday with some 15,000 nurses launching a three-day strike at 15 hospitals across...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bill would create protections for private student loan borrowers in N.J.

New legislation is aimed at protecting the quarter million New Jerseyans who owe over $9 billion in private student loan debt. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million) At 28, Trevor Batchelder is looking to put down roots. He’s getting married next month, and he’d like to...
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

Four years into court-mandated education reform, lawmakers look at compliance

New Mexico's infused its public education system with a lot of money. But whether court-mandated reforms have started to take effect is still to be determined. (Getty Images) It takes time to reform a failed system. That’s the message state lawmakers got from education leaders providing updates on the Yazzie-Martinez...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaskans#Suicide Prevention#Youth Suicide#Careline Alaska
newsfromthestates.com

Lunenburg’s abrupt school system closure and more Va. headlines

• Insisting he has the power to pull Virginia out of the RGGI carbon market, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the anti-climate change bill Democrats approved in 2020 was discretionary, not mandatory.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A Facebook message deemed threatening led Lunenburg County to abruptly shut down its entire school system...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
newsfromthestates.com

Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler to start short stint in Oregon House

Sandy nonprofit consultant Lori Kuechler was appointed to the Oregon House but may not take any votes on the House floor before her term ends. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Legislature will return to Salem next week for one last pre-election batch of meetings, with a new face. Lori...
SANDY, OR
newsfromthestates.com

Governor Murphy touts aid for schools in state budget

Gov. Phil Murphy touting his administration's investment in education at Ridge High School in Bernards Township on Sept. 12, 2022. (NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy stopped at a Somerset County high school Monday morning to tout his administration’s investment in public education. Murphy highlighted the $9.9 billion...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy