Diveplane lands $25M to grow its MLOps platform
In a sign that business is healthy, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Diveplane today closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by the defense-focused fund Shield Capital, with Calibrate Ventures, L3Harris Technologies and Sigma Defense participating. Capps tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be used primarily to grow the company’s roughly 20-person headcount and create new internal departments, starting with customer success.
Sightfull, a startup that tracks key business activities, raises $18M
The software became the first product from Sightfull (no, that’s not a typo), a startup that today closed an $18 million Series A round led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global. The new investment will be put toward product development and expanding the Sightfull team, Liran said, with the goal of growing from 25 employees to 50 within the next year and opening an office in New York City (Sightfull is Tel Aviv-based).
Joonko helps companies pinpoint quality talent from underrepresented groups
Joonko, an early-stage startup, has come up with a way to help companies find candidates who have made it to the final stage of the interview process with another tech company without getting hired. Today the company announced a $25 million Series B. “We help companies source high-quality, vetted, underrepresented...
Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform
Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup’s Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
KKR dives into Avalanche blockchain to tokenize and ‘democratize’ financial services
As institutions continue to dip their toes into the world of digital assets, KKR & Co. is the latest to enter the space by tokenizing a part of one of its private equity funds — a step that may provide institutional private market strategies to more individual investors. “We’re...
Kenya’s insurtech Turaco maintains 1 billion user target as it raises $10M funding
Through its B2B2C model, Turaco has created an expansive distribution channel that is enabling it to tap into a large pool of potential customers in its markets, providing insurance to a group that has never consumed it before. Driven by a viable business model, the startup, which also has operations...
Fintech startup Power flexes its credit card muscle following $316M equity, debt injection
The New York–based company’s seed round was led by Anthemis and Fin Capital and included CRV, Financial Venture Studio, Dash Fund, Plug & Play and a group of angel investors. CEO Randy Fernando and co-founder Andrew Dust started Power a year ago after meeting at Acorns. Prior to...
Is earned wage access ushering in a new era of payroll management?
Earned wage access promises to be the shakeup that the payroll system has perhaps required for a while now. The premise is simple: EWA providers posit that the workforce should be paid on demand and a good portion of the workforce agrees with that. To find out just how well...
VC still requires in-person connection, argues Madrona’s Matt McIlwain
What McIlwain does know is that “in-person human interaction is essential to trust-based relationships.” That’s partly why Madrona’s partners have themselves been meeting in the office every Monday and Thursday for nearly a year. It’s why 80% of the firm’s investments are funneled into startups in the Pacific Northwest, where Madrona’s team can visit with founders face to face. It’s also why, for the first time in its history, Madrona opened an office this past summer in Palo Alto, where others of its deals are getting done. (To lead that new office, Madrona brought aboard veteran VC Karan Mehandru, who has family in both regions and who co-invested in numerous deals with Madrona previously.)
YC batch shows founders remain optimistic about fintech
Smaller fintech startups are proving to be similarly vulnerable, data from the seed market recently showed. And yet, taking another look at the recent cohort of startups that went through the American accelerator Y Combinator, you wouldn’t really be able to tell that fintech had lost much of its founder favor.
Cledara raises $20 million to help companies control their SaaS sprawl
Founded out of London in 2018, Cledara is setting out to help companies of all sizes deal with so-called SaaS sprawl, with some companies subscribing to as many as 200 distinct online services via the browser. While this is testament to the strengths of the SaaS business model and a nod to the broader cloud movement, it can also create a somewhat unwieldy administrative landscape for IT departments trying to keep a handle on everything that they’re paying for.
Could the forests and land of Europe offset most of its CO2? This startup hopes to prove it
And there are lots of different approaches. In tokenization there are startups like Single.Earth and Flow Carbon. In marketplaces there is CarbonXchange, Aircarbon. In afforestation there is Land Life Company and Future Forest Company. The list goes on. Arbonics‘ approach is to use a data- and science-driven tool to calculate...
The alternative asset class needs new infrastructure — who will build it?
Liquid alternative asset classes are enjoying record inflows, and B2C-friendly distribution platforms like Moonfare, Fundrise and SeedInvest are building on-ramps for a new generation of investors. Just as these traditional alternatives are becoming a consistent part of the modern investment portfolio, a new era of alternative assets is emerging, fueling...
3 investors explain why earned wage access startups are set to cash more checks
The pandemic certainly played a big role in helping people understand the benefits of being able to treat their accrued salaries like a small bank account. While wage advances and payday loans have been around for much longer, they serve a very different purpose. With EWA, since you’re only accessing money you’ve already earned, there’s no risk of accumulating debt, and workers can better manage their finances.
FluxNinja announces Aperture, bringing reliability to your web-scale apps with flow control
Over the last decade, cloud computing platforms have enabled online businesses to reach massive scale and empowered physical enterprises to bring their business online. But keeping these applications reliable is more challenging than ever. A sudden spike in traffic for an e-commerce giant on Black Friday, can cause failures where end users encounter blank screens and crashing apps. These events lead to a loss of customer trust, missed revenue targets, and are stressful for internal DevOps and SRE teams.
Pakistan’s Neem raises $2.5M to serve underbanked communities with its embedded finance platform
The Karachi-based startup targets communities across sectors including agriculture, MSMEs, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare and others. It offers a lending platform that its partners use to provide tailored lending products to consumers and MSMEs. Neem is also working on a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, which will go live in December, that will onboard partners to embed wallets and payments and offer financial products such as insurance and savings customized to specific community’s needs.
Reusable packaging startup Olive creates new model to keep clothes out of landfills
Today, the company relaunches itself in the business-to-business space to work initially with apparel retailers on establishing a circular economy that delivers clothing and accessory orders in waste-free, reusable packaging, while also making consignment easier. Olive starting with apparel is fitting because the fashion industry is quite wasteful, contributing an...
Magna enters the micromobility and battery swapping market
Magna’s investment is part of Yulu’s $83 million Series B, in which Bajaj Auto also participated. Along with the funding, Magna will hold a seat on Yulu’s board of directors. Yulu’s latest round will help the company expand to an additional 15 cities in the next 18 months, and potentially beyond India in the future, according to Magna.
Can the algorithms that ride-hailing and delivery startups use be fair?
Uber and Lyft rejected the study’s findings, claiming that there were flaws in the methodology. But it was hardly the first study to identify troubling inconsistencies in the apps’ algorithmic decision-making. Riders aren’t the only ones to be victimized by routing and pricing algorithms. Uber recently faced criticism...
