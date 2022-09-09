ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

2023 Tuscaloosa City Schools budget includes raises, renovations

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education approved its five-year capital plan and 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget includes funding for 36 new school buses, pay raises and step raises for teachers and coaches, and planned renovations on city school properties. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

New budget, old concerns: Council member wants longtime issues addressed

It’s September, and that means many municipalities are preparing their budgets for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins Oct. 1. Tuscaloosa is no different, and District 2 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Raevan Howard said she’s got some concerns regarding the budget on behalf of her constituents. “A main concern...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama arts organizations get nearly $3.6M in grants

The Alabama State Council of the Arts last week awarded nearly $3.6 million representing 200 grants and 156 arts organizations around the state. Organizations awarded grants offer public programs in arts education including folk art, literary arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. “Funds awarded through our grantmaking process serve...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosting food pantry in Cottondale Friday

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is doing what it can about ensuring those who need food have food, and this month the organization is bringing its latest food drive to Cottondale. The drive is happening Friday, Sept. 16, at Cottondale Elementary School. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and is on a first come, first served basis.
COTTONDALE, AL
wvua23.com

Getting transportation to those in need is focus of annual Glow Ball event

TUSCALOOSA – EasterSeals of West Alabama is hosting a glow-in-the-dark mini golf fundraiser and cocktail party on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the NorthRiver Yacht and Golf Club. The money raised by the fundraiser will help the organization maintain their fleet of buses and vans that provide transportation for its client.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama Poet Laureate visits Tuscaloosa for event Friday

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama hosted three poets from Alabama last week: Jaqueline Trimble, Kwoya Maples and Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones. The event took place in the Camellia Room in Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. Each artist selected a piece of poetry and conveyed it through improvisational conversation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Ranch Rodeo brings country fun to Tuscaloosa County

RALPH – Dust off your cowboys boots, because the rodeo is back in Tuscaloosa County. The 4-R Arena in Ralph was bustling with people on Friday, Sept. 9 for their first Ranch Rodeo. The two-day-long event featured sorting, branding, trailer loading and “authentic cowboy action” from ranchers across the...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Traffic enforcement event sees nearly 90 citations in two-day period

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division conducted a recent two-day traffic detail aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa. During the hours of the Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 detail, officers issued 86 citations to 70 drivers. TPD and ALEA are planning on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

No.18 Alabama Soccer defeats UNA 3-0

University of Alabama women’s soccer stayed hot, defeating North Alabama 3-0 Sunday night. Last week, the Crimson Tide earned its first top 25 ranking of the season. The new “18th ranked” team jumped out quick after halftime against UNA. Jessica Skorka scored five minutes into the second...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tider Insider: Sept. 13, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the close-call win against Texas. We discuss what the Crimson Tide should look like against ULM. Will Reichard receives SEC special honors after a phenomenal performance last Saturday. Alabama soccer stays hot and we’ll discuss their upcoming games and what to expect this season....
TUSCALOOSA, AL

