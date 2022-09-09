Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
2023 Tuscaloosa City Schools budget includes raises, renovations
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education approved its five-year capital plan and 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget includes funding for 36 new school buses, pay raises and step raises for teachers and coaches, and planned renovations on city school properties. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent...
wvua23.com
New budget, old concerns: Council member wants longtime issues addressed
It’s September, and that means many municipalities are preparing their budgets for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins Oct. 1. Tuscaloosa is no different, and District 2 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Raevan Howard said she’s got some concerns regarding the budget on behalf of her constituents. “A main concern...
wvua23.com
Supplies for tickets results: More than 1K in school items, 250 fines forgiven
Last month, the city of Tuscaloosa had an excellent deal on offer: Pay your parking tickets with school supply donations. Tuscaloosa will officially donate the items to Tuscaloosa City Schools during a city council meeting in the coming weeks.
wvua23.com
Alabama arts organizations get nearly $3.6M in grants
The Alabama State Council of the Arts last week awarded nearly $3.6 million representing 200 grants and 156 arts organizations around the state. Organizations awarded grants offer public programs in arts education including folk art, literary arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. “Funds awarded through our grantmaking process serve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosting food pantry in Cottondale Friday
Tuscaloosa’s One Place is doing what it can about ensuring those who need food have food, and this month the organization is bringing its latest food drive to Cottondale. The drive is happening Friday, Sept. 16, at Cottondale Elementary School. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and is on a first come, first served basis.
wvua23.com
Getting transportation to those in need is focus of annual Glow Ball event
TUSCALOOSA – EasterSeals of West Alabama is hosting a glow-in-the-dark mini golf fundraiser and cocktail party on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the NorthRiver Yacht and Golf Club. The money raised by the fundraiser will help the organization maintain their fleet of buses and vans that provide transportation for its client.
wvua23.com
Alabama Poet Laureate visits Tuscaloosa for event Friday
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama hosted three poets from Alabama last week: Jaqueline Trimble, Kwoya Maples and Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley Jones. The event took place in the Camellia Room in Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. Each artist selected a piece of poetry and conveyed it through improvisational conversation...
wvua23.com
Ranch Rodeo brings country fun to Tuscaloosa County
RALPH – Dust off your cowboys boots, because the rodeo is back in Tuscaloosa County. The 4-R Arena in Ralph was bustling with people on Friday, Sept. 9 for their first Ranch Rodeo. The two-day-long event featured sorting, branding, trailer loading and “authentic cowboy action” from ranchers across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvua23.com
Traffic enforcement event sees nearly 90 citations in two-day period
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division conducted a recent two-day traffic detail aimed at reducing dangerous driving in Tuscaloosa. During the hours of the Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 detail, officers issued 86 citations to 70 drivers. TPD and ALEA are planning on...
wvua23.com
No.18 Alabama Soccer defeats UNA 3-0
University of Alabama women’s soccer stayed hot, defeating North Alabama 3-0 Sunday night. Last week, the Crimson Tide earned its first top 25 ranking of the season. The new “18th ranked” team jumped out quick after halftime against UNA. Jessica Skorka scored five minutes into the second...
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Sept. 13, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the close-call win against Texas. We discuss what the Crimson Tide should look like against ULM. Will Reichard receives SEC special honors after a phenomenal performance last Saturday. Alabama soccer stays hot and we’ll discuss their upcoming games and what to expect this season....
wvua23.com
Justice for Jennifer: Brother relieved after life sentence in sister’s murder
Jennifer Nevin is finally getting justice after her brutal death in 2017. Late last month, one of the three people involved in Nevin’s death pleaded guilty to capital murder. Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole for her part in Nevin’s beating and shooting.
Comments / 0