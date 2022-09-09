Syracuse ready to welcome Sir Elton John for Dome concert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Earlier in September, people were getting ready to watch this season’s first Syracuse football game at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Now, they are getting ready to see Sir Elton John.

As a part of Sir Elton’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour, he is making a trip to the dome for one of only two shows in the North America leg of the tour that’s not in an outdoor sporting venue.

The University wants to remind everyone of a few things before coming to the show:

The show will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m.

If you have not purchased a parking permit ahead of time you will need to park in the Skytop Lot. Lots open at 4 p.m.

Head here for parking information

The JMA Wireless Dome is a cashless venue

The Dome will be strictly enforcing the clear bag policy

They also ask concert-goers to do their best to arrive early to the show, that way everyone can be seated and ready by the time it begins at 8:00 p.m.

