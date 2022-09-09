Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: These lane closures are planned in days ahead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of this weekend’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival, some road closures are planned downtown. Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, these closures are planned:. Albion Avenue at Broad Street. Eighth Street from Ellis to Broad. Ninth Street from Ellis to Broad. Broad Street...
WRDW-TV
Preparations underway for Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is taking place this coming weekend in downtown Augusta, and preparations are already underway. The festival will be Friday through Sunday, encompassing the Augusta Common and the 600, 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Broad Street. It will...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County students work to become tomorrow’s professionals
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They’re training the next generation of medical assistants in Columbia County. It’s part of a new program offered in all five high schools. After the students graduate and complete the program, they can use their certification right away. We took a look inside Greenbrier...
Seven Aiken streets could be getting repaved soon
Seven streets in the city of Aiken could soon be getting repaved. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a resolution designating Ascot Drive, Spring Stone Court, Dogwood Road, Gyles Road, Bordeaux Place, Steeple Ridge Drive and Cetch Court for repaving with funds from the County Transportation Committee.
WRDW-TV
Fire reported at apartment complex on Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Richmond County dispatchers said the call came in for a fire at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive at 4:04 a.m. No injuries were reported in the initial call. Firefighters were still...
Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
WRDW-TV
Some Augusta leaders have questions on stormwater funds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years we’ve heard from you about stormwater and drainage issues in Augusta, causing flooding in the streets and in the front yards of your homes. The city started collecting stormwater fees in 2015 to fix this specific problem. Some commissioners say there are questions...
Community leaders across southeast gather in Augusta for conference
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The City of Augusta is hosting the National Community Development Association Region 4 conference, starting Tuesday. This year’s theme is Transforming Lives- Impacting Lives. In keeping with that theme, community leaders will come together to discuss community development, including the issue of homelessness and affordable housing. Attendees will participate in trainings and […]
WRDW-TV
7 people displaced by fire at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven tenants were displaced by a fire early Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the Lory in Augusta on Alexander Drive between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway. All of the residents got out of the building safely...
Augusta Krispy Kreme closed following fire
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard Road is closed Tuesday due to a fire. According to an employee the fire broke out Monday night. Augusta Fire Department officials tell us the fire was contained to the fryer appliance. Officials say the grease in the fryer caught fire and burned a small amount […]
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County pair accused of luring, murdering neighbor
EDGEFIELD, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Edgefield County men have been arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, Sheriff Jody Rowland announced Tuesday. The arrests of William Patrick Edward Barfield, 19, and Devon Raye Brock, 20, came after a hunter found the...
Martinez man indicted by federal grand jury with five others for possessing illegal firearms
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Six people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to authorities, the defendants named in the federal indictments are: (*bolded indicates in CSRA viewing area) Terran L. Jones, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and […]
Not everyone is happy about growth in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- The city of North Augusta is experiencing a burst of growth with lots of new development going up near Exit 5 off I-20. Many people are taking to social media, criticizing city council over this fast paced growth. NewsChannel 6 reached out to City Councilman Eric Presnell to find out how […]
wfxg.com
Richmond County parents express safety concerns with bus system after recent incidents
RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN IN SESSION FOR A MONTH. MANY PARENTS SAY THEY ARE STILL HAVING ISSUES WITH THE BUS SYSTEM. THEIR BIGGEST CONCERN IS THEIR KIDS' SAFETY. RICHMOND COUNTY PARENT, SUSAN WATTS SAYS SHE EXPERIENCED EVERY PARENTS WORST NIGHTMARE. IT HAPPENED ON THE SECOND...
WRDW-TV
Augusta-area defendants sentenced on federal gun offenses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several men from the CSRA are among defendants recently sentenced or facing charges for federal gun offenses, according to prosecutors. Jamie Lee Cogan, 38, of Thomson, was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cogan in April 2021 after finding him in possession of a pistol. Cogan was being sought at the time by Pickens County authorities on a warrant for violating probation.
wgac.com
Apartment Fire in Augusta Leaves Several Displaced
An early morning fire at a Richmond County apartment complex has left several people displaced. Augusta-Richmond County firefighters were called to the Lory of Augusta complex in the 2600 block of Alexander Place around 4:00 a.m. today. No one was injured, but authorities say at least 7 people have been...
wfxg.com
Change anticipated for the Lamar Building in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s known as one of downtown Augusta’s most prominent buildings and soon it could see big changes. With a developer on board, the estimated $12M plan appears to be in action. You may know the Lamar Building by its towering heights, or by its...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments. Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast. “We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what...
wfxg.com
School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates
(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
wgac.com
Man Wanted for Stealing Vehicle From Gas Station in Augusta
Richmond County authorities are looking for a man who is believed to have stolen a car from a local gas station. The 2010 blue Nissan Altima was stolen from the Chevron station in the 200 block of East Boundary Street in Augusta. But investigators say it has since been recovered.
