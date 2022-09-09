AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several men from the CSRA are among defendants recently sentenced or facing charges for federal gun offenses, according to prosecutors. Jamie Lee Cogan, 38, of Thomson, was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cogan in April 2021 after finding him in possession of a pistol. Cogan was being sought at the time by Pickens County authorities on a warrant for violating probation.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO