HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Makes Callous Joke About PnB Rock's Shooting Death, Twitter Explodes
6ix9ine historically breaks his social media silence when a rapper passes away – and PnB Rock’s tragic death is no exception. The controversial rapper became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (September 13) after he made a callous joke at PnB Rock’s expense. Taking to his Instagram...
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Says He’s ‘Done Explaining L.A. Gang Culture’ Following PnB Rock’s Death
Ice-T has said he’s done elaborating on Los Angeles gang culture in the wake of PnB Rock’s fatal shooting. The Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. He was 30 years old.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk & India Royale Spark Breakup Rumors: 'I'm A Free Agent'
Lil Durk and India Royale may have called their engagement off. After getting publicly engaged in December 2021, fans have started to think that Royale and Durkio called everything off these past few weeks. Rumors began to swirl on Sunday (September 11), when Royale tweeted out that she was a “free agent.” Fans noticed she had also unfollowed Durk on social media.
HipHopDX.com
Quality Control’s Icewear Vezzo Becomes ‘First Rapper To Record A Mixtape In A Rolls Royce’
Icewear Vezzo looks like he might be taking a page out of the Soulja Boy playbook. Over the weekend, the Detroit rhymer claimed to be the first rapper ever to record music in a Rolls Royce after setting up a make-shift studio in the backseat. “Recorded 3 songs in the...
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids
Nick Cannon alerted the public earlier this year that he might have more kids in the future. And onn Aug. 24, Nick Cannon posted a three-minute video on Instagram that showed a maternity photo shoot with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell already have two kids together, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Essence
Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life
It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea. Over the weekend,...
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
