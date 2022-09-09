Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Funerals for fallen Cobb County Sheriff's Office deputies
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch, die at the age of 96. CBS46 Investigates undercovers why a former K9 deputy was only suspended and transferred to the patrol division, after department recommends animal cruelty charges. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT. Officials say a car...
42-year-old man faces murder charges in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in Rockdale County. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Solemn Wednesday funeral service for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) - The first of two funerals for two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed last week in the line of duty is being held Wednesday in Kennesaw. Law enforcement officers from across the region joined the loved ones of Jonathan Koleski for a final farewell. WATCH LIVE:
C.O.P.S step up to help the families of fallen Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grief can be hard to process, and luckily the families of the fallen Cobb County deputies won’t be alone. “Your world is turned upside-down, completely. It’s a whole new life in a matter of minutes,” said Tammy Gilstrap, who volunteers for Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Our main mission is to rebuild shattered lives.”
42-year-old man faces murder charges in DoorDash delivery gone wrong
CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a 20-year-old man was killed in a DoorDash delivery gone wrong. According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Conyers after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim laying on the ground and bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder. 39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.
Man wanted for ‘multiple drug and gun offenses’ arrested during traffic stop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 31-year-old Stockbridge man who was wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies has been arrested by officers during a traffic stop. According to officials, officers with the Dunwoody Police Department Crime Response Team were conducting enforcement actions in the area of Dunwoody high school in response to numerous traffic complaints. After a traffic stop, an occupant of a vehicle fled on foot resulting in a brief lockdown of the high school.
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
Child hit by Atlanta Police patrol car, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was hit by a marked police patrol car Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, officials said. According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, the child is expected to survive and has non-life-threatening injuries. “Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while...
New video released of man wanted in connection to Woodruff Park shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting at an area park. Police believe the man in this video is responsible for shooting someone in Woodruff Park over the weekend and leaving the victim there bleeding until help arrived.
Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.
Marietta names new Chief of Police
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, the City of Marietta named Marty Ferrell as the new Chief of Police. Ferrell received unanimous approval in a special-called meeting by the Marietta City Council. “I’m honored, super excited for what the future is going to bring,” said Chief Ferrell, in an interview...
School bus involved in crash with car in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A school bus has been involved in a crash in DeKalb County. The crash happened near Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive. It appears that a car ran into the school bus. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car received minor injuries....
21-year-old woman reported missing in Jonesboro, last seen Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 21-year-old woman has been missing in Jonesboro since Sunday and the Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her. An alert was issued for Yasmin Janee’ Travick Wednesday afternoon. Police said Travick was last seen wearing a black polo...
Murder trial postponed for officers accused of shooting Jamarion Robinson 59 times
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder trial that had been scheduled for Monday in the case of two metro Atlanta law enforcement officers accused of shooting a man 59 times -- some of those shots allegedly fired after he was already incapacitated -- has been postponed. Attorneys for one of...
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified
The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement. Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on...
Tractor-trailer crash on I-85 cleared, highway reopens
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major crash involving a tractor-trailer that previously shut down I-85 south in Fairburn has cleared, according to officials. A major crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down I-85 south in Fairburn. According to officials, a crash occurred just before SR 74 Senoia Road near exit...
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
