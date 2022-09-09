ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s official: Abortion, voting rights proposals will be on Michigan’s Nov. ballot

By Allison R. Donahue
 5 days ago
Abortion rights protest in Ann Arbor, May 14, 2022 | Angela Demas

Updated, 12:32 p.m., 9/9/22, with comment from Voters Not Politicians

The two Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers who voted against certifying the Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) and Promote the Vote (PTV) ballot proposals insisted Friday morning there was “nothing partisan” about their decision. Moments later, they followed a Michigan Supreme Court order to certify the proposals.

With the final certification, which received unanimous support from the board this time, the two proposals will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board made it in just the nick of time, certifying the proposals with only hours to spare for the county clerks’ deadline to certify general election ballots at 5 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, the state Supreme Court ruled voters should get the chance to decide at the voting booth if the proposals should be included as amendments in the state Constitution.

The board deadlocked on that decision last week, with the two Republicans, Richard Houskamp and Tony Daunt, rejecting the proposals, citing a spacing error that squished together some words in the RFFA proposal language and a challenge against PTV that argued the language does not clearly spell out what changes it would make to the Michigan Constitution.

“I know the press has mentioned the word partisan an awful lot, and I get that. But I want everybody here to understand there was nothing partisan at all in the conversation we had last week. There was nothing partisan at all in the questions that were asked or the clarifications,” said Houskamp.

He said the board would have “raised that same process no matter what proposal was in front of us, I hope.”

The Promote the Vote 2022 coalition announces during a Lansing press conference that it has filed nearly 670,000 signatures, July 11, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins

The Reproductive Freedom for All (RFFA) coalition, which aims to amend the state Constitution to ensure Michiganders’ right to make and carry out decisions relating to pregnancy, including abortion, birth control, prenatal care and childbirth, submitted in July a record-breaking 730,000 signatures to get on the ballot, which analysts have said bodes well for the measure.

“They read it. They understood it. They signed their name to it. They made no mistakes or errors and they don’t need government officials telling them otherwise,” said RFFA attorney Steve Liedel. “Each one of them had put their pen to petition paper to amend our constitution and declare that they want to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in Michigan. Their overwhelming message is that a proposed constitutional amendment is needed to ensure that Michigan women have the freedom to make highly personal decisions about abortion themselves, instead of having politicians decide for them.”

Promote the Vote, which aims to amend the state Constitution to allow nine days of early voting, allow voters to register absentee for all future elections, require more ballot drop boxes and more , gathered more than 664,000 signatures in July.

Chris Trebilcock, an attorney representing Promote the Vote, said the process was “painful, but the process worked.”

“For that, we are very thankful. When we were here a week ago, Chair Daunt and Mr. Houskamp, you raised a number of questions and asked for clarity. And the Supreme Court, by a bipartisan and clear majority of the Supreme Court, has now provided that clarity to you. And I think your job duties and fulfillment of your oath is clear,” Trebilcock said.

Voters Not Politicians Founder Nancy Wang said the organization has about 2000 volunteers who are ready to go door to door to talk to voters about how important it is to vote yes” on Proposal 2.

“The only thing we wanted was to be able to be on the ballot and let the people decide in November,” Wang said during a Friday phone interview with the Advance . “And unfortunately, we had to take some extra steps to get here. But with certification, that really clears the path for us to go out and talk with voters and get them to support the proposal when they’re at the ballot box in November.”

Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands.

It’s been a confusing time for women since June, when the far-right U.S. Supreme Court gleefully chucked almost 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade. Suddenly, one in three women across America are no longer able to make intimate health care decisions for themselves and their families. There have been so many heart-wrenching […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan has a 1931 law banning abortion. Now voters can decide if it stands. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Updated: Chief Justice McCormack to resign from Michigan Supreme Court

Updated, 4:35 p.m., 9/13/22 with McCormack’s new job Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack intends to retire later this year, the Democratic-nominated justice announced in a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday. McCormack is roughly two years into an eight-year term. She first won election in 2012, was sworn in as an associate […] The post Updated: Chief Justice McCormack to resign from Michigan Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Voting rights measure should be on Nov. ballot, Michigan Supreme Court rules

After a week of uncertainty for the fate of two major ballot measures, the Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday evening ruled that a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for Michiganders to decide. Promote the Vote 2022 (PTV) had gathered more than 664,000 signatures in July — over 200,000 […] The post Voting rights measure should be on Nov. ballot, Michigan Supreme Court rules appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion rights proposal should go before voters

Updated, 5:42 p.m., 9/8/22 and 8:22 p.m. 9/8/22 After months of silence on the multiple attempts in the courts to protect abortion rights in Michigan, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that voters should get the chance to decide if abortion rights should be enshrined in the state Constitution. The question in front of the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion rights proposal should go before voters appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Nessel files bypass application for Michigan Supreme Court to hear insulin case

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a motion this week asking the Michigan Supreme Court to take up her challenge of past decisions by the court that her office says have limited enforcement of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.  The Democrat filed the bypass application on Tuesday because she says the Michigan Supreme Court’s former rulings […] The post Nessel files bypass application for Michigan Supreme Court to hear insulin case appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Nessel: Board’s deadlock on abortion rights ballot proposal sets ‘most dangerous precedent’

Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on the Michigan Supreme Court to issue a writ of mandamus to force the Board of State Canvassers to certify the language of the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) constitutional amendment. Last week, the board deadlocked on whether the spacing between words in the RFFA proposal summary is […] The post Nessel: Board’s deadlock on abortion rights ballot proposal sets ‘most dangerous precedent’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Supreme Court strikes down challenge to term limits ballot measure

An attempt to have the Michigan Supreme Court either reject a constitutional amendment or have petitioners break it up into two ballot measures before Michigan voters in November has failed. The Michigan Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment (Proposal 1) will now likely be on the ballot as written. It seeks to reduce the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court strikes down challenge to term limits ballot measure appeared first on Michigan Advance.
