ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brits who recorded late-night NFL game ended up with five-hours of Queen's death coverage

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

As the world mourned the death of the Queen, Brits tried to temporarily take their minds off the sombre news with some sport.

Before the Los Angeles Rams lost 31-10 against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL season opener held a moment of silence for the late Queen, 96.

"Today the world lost a beloved global figure with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," the stadium PA announcer said.

"At this time, please join in a moment of silence in the memory of Queen Elizabeth, whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations."

Many Brits recorded the game to watch the following morning. Much to their surprise, they were greeted with five hours of coverage on the recent tragedy of the longest-reigning monarch.

One user said: " Woke up early to watch my NFL recording. Sky Sports Main Event has been replaced with Sky News, so I just have 5 hours of footage of the Queen and no NFL game..."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The official NFL UK Twitter tweeted earlier: "Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family. We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

Their statement came after news broke that the Queen had died "peacefully" at her Balmoral estate, with her family by her side.

Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her eldest son, Charles III, said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen’s funeral: BBC suspends live footage of Westminster Hall after royal guard collapses next to coffin

The BBC suspended live streaming of the Queen’s lying in state after one of the royal guards watching over her coffin at Westminster Hall fainted.Footage from the live broadcast shows that the incident took place around 1am on Thursday morning.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor with a clattering sound. The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff as he collapsed.With the former monarch lying in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects, soldiers in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a constant, 24-hour vigil.The...
U.K.
Indy100

Americans keep booing the Queen at sports events

Since Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, several public events have paid tribute to Her Majesty with a moment of silence but it seems Americans aren't too fond of the moment. In the UK, football matches were canceled as citizens paid homage to the Queen of 70 years. But in the US, sports continued to play on with many adding a moment of silence for the 96-year-old monarch. However, it seems many Americans did not take kindly to it as "boos" erupted at a UFC fight and an NFL game. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDuring Thursday's NFL...
NFL
Indy100

Clips of time man shot blanks at King Charles resurface online

Following the death of the Queen last week at the age of 96, her eldest son Charles has become the new King.King Charles III is now the new head of state, but the line of succession could have turned out very differently.In 1994, there was an unnerving incident involving Prince Charles during an event in Sydney, Australia. A protestor jumped onto the stage carrying a starting pistol and fired two blank shots toward Charles.On 26 January 1994, 23-year-old university student David Kang fired blank shots in what he said was a protest about the treatment of hundreds of Cambodian asylum...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

BBC reporter roasted for totally deadpan explanation that the Queen didn't really film with Paddington

A BBC reporter has been mocked online for his deadpan explanation about the Queen's famous sketch with Paddington Bear.The sketch was part of her Platinum Jubliee celebrations earlier this year and showed Paddington turned up for lunch at the palace, as the pair shared where they liked to store their marmalade sandwiches.Since the Queen's passing on September 8, the scene has been remembered, with mourners even leaving sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys as tributes at Buckingham palace.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIt was brought up by a BBC reporter who shared "insight" into how the clip was filmed."Can...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Indy100

The Queen had a gold Wii and loved the bowling game

The Queen once had a gold Wii, and it’s got us feeling both nostalgic and incredibly jealous. As stories and anecdotes from the Queen’s life continue to be shared following her death at the age of 96 last week, it's now emerged that she enjoyed playing on the Nintendo games console. According to the New York Post, the monarch developed a fondness for the Wii after watching Prince William playing the bowling game on Wii Sports. A source told the publication: "She thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in. "She played a simple 10-pin bowling game and by...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Turns out the royal coronation song is basically the same as Champions League theme tune

Football and the royal coronation have a lot more in common than realised.The UEFA Champions League intro music has become legendary with football fans since its introduction 20 years ago.And now, it's been revealed that the song is jarringly similar to George Frideric Handel's "Zadok the Priest," the song played during the coronation of a monarch ever since the coronation King George II of Britain in 1727.Some journalists on Twitter highlighted this interesting tidbit of information.Ben Rumbsby, a Sports Investigations Reporter for the Daily Telegraph, noted that the Champions League anthem wouldn't be played at home games by British teams...
UEFA
Indy100

Football fan banned for life for writing mean comments about Queen on Twitter

A football fan was banned for life by Preston North End for making comments online about the Queen and people have been left stunned by the decision. The man’s lifetime ban was shared on Twitter by a user with the name Faircop. In a tweet, they explained that a fan had been banned for comments made on Twitter about the Queen and the Royal Family, following the death of the monarch at the age of 96. Also attached to the tweet was a copy of the letter allegedly sent to the fan by Preston North End. In the letter, the club explained:...
SPORTS
Indy100

‘Massive’ hands and ‘extremely charming’: nurse recalls meeting Charles

A nurse has reflected on meeting the “extremely charming” King Charles twice and sharing a “lovely” handshake and smile with him.The King has spoken to many people laying tributes for his late mother at various points since her death last Thursday, and one woman has recalled meeting Charles when he was a prince.Michelle Beaver, who lives in Liverpool and works as a cardiology nurse, told the PA news agency that she met Charles twice in 2019 and that the moments left her with a “warm feeling” and induced plenty of laughter.She first encountered Charles in February that year at the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Sky Sports Main Event#Sky News#Bnd
The Independent

Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
U.K.
Indy100

‘Beautiful’ organist duet with railway station guard began with national anthem

A renowned organist whose duet with a passing security guard at a London railway station went viral has revealed the “beautiful” musical moment lasted for hours and began with the new national anthem.Anna Lapwood, the director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge, stopped to play the organ at London Bridge station on Sunday when she was approached by a security guard called Marcella, who revealed she was a classically trained singer.The pair originally performed the national anthem, God Save The King, and then at the request of Marcella, Ms Lapwood launched into a rendition of Lascia ch’io pianga by Handel.Ms...
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy