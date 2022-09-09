ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election

By Jacob Fischler
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuxAI_0holjELO00

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center Sept. 8, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden in a Thursday night speech to a crowd of party faithful promoted legislation passed by the Democratic Congress and attacked supporters of former President Donald Trump for defending rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal, economic rights. They embrace political violence,” said Biden, building on a theme he began last week in Philadelphia . “They refuse to accept the will of the people. They threaten our very democracy—that’s not hyperbole. To this day, they defend the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

The remarks at a Democratic National Committee reception just outside Washington, D.C., in National Harbor, Maryland, previewed messaging Democrats will campaign on for the next two months in advance of the midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate.

Biden laid out a two-pronged approach: Selling Democrats’ accomplishments during his presidency and warning that potential Republican majorities in Congress would enact a nationwide abortion ban, gut the 2010 health care law and fundamentally imperil democracy.

With his party controlling both chambers of Congress during his first two years in office, Biden has signed laws to fund pandemic recovery efforts, shift to renewable energy sources, allow Medicare to negotiate for some prescription drugs and impose a minimum corporate tax rate—all without the support of congressional Republicans, he said.

He also highlighted bipartisan laws to spend $1.2 trillion on upgrading U.S. infrastructure, boost semiconductor production, provide benefits to service veterans suffering from the effects of toxic burn pits and impose some gun restrictions.

At times confrontational in tone, Biden said the Democratic Congress’ accomplishments came despite fights with powerful opponents, including the pharmaceutical industry, the National Rifle Association and climate-change deniers.

Biden pledged to return to those policy fights in efforts to ban assault weapons and to cap the price of insulin.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat in a tight reelection battle, sought a price cap on private insurance insulin co-pays in Democrats’ recently enacted $750 billion climate, taxes and health care bill.

But Senate Republicans successfully stripped the provision. Biden promised to continue that effort.

“I’m committed to coming back and getting it done, dammit,” he said.

GOP senators

Biden criticized Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, who also heads Senate Republicans’ campaign organization, for seeking to weaken Social Security by requiring regular votes to reauthorize it and other federal programs.

And he blasted the Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights that had been enshrined in Roe v. Wade. The ruling, he said, opened the door for Republicans to pursue a nationwide ban on the procedure.

He also took indirect shots at senators of his own party, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who oppose changing the chamber’s filibuster rules to allow legislation to pass on simple majority votes. Senate rules that require a 60-vote threshold have stymied pieces of Biden’s agenda.

“Imagine if we just elected two more Democrats to the Senate and keep the House of Representatives,” he said.

A reinforced Democratic majority would codify abortion rights nationwide, ban assault weapons, preserve Social Security and Medicare and protect democracy, he said.

MAGA Republicans

But perhaps his most forceful remarks in a roughly 25-minute speech went beyond major policy differences, framing Trump and his supporters, the “extreme MAGA Republicans,” as an existential threat to American democracy.

And as he has since he began campaigning for the White House, Biden invoked “a battle for America’s soul.”

The mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6 was intent on overturning a legitimate election, he said. Trump promised to pardon those involved and pay their legal fees, he added.

Democrats, Biden said, would “make sure that no one tries to steal an election again”.

“We have to win this off-year election, for more reasons than just being able to move our agenda forward,” he said. “You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy.”

The post Biden slams ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ as Democrats launch drive to midterm election appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Montanan

A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.

Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Ginni Thomas pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn 2020 election

Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent emails to at least two Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin, pressuring them to “fight back” and work to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — which President Joe Biden won by about 21,000 votes. The emails, obtained by the Washington Post from […] The post Ginni Thomas pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn 2020 election appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Montanan

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Sounding the alarm on extremism, Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ pose threat to democracy

President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a warning against what he described as “MAGA Republicans” and extremist threats to the nation, reminding Americans that democracy is not guaranteed. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us,” Biden said in his remarks, delivered outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. […] The post Sounding the alarm on extremism, Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ pose threat to democracy appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Daily Montanan

Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns

WASHINGTON — With two months left of the 2022 campaign season, a majority of Republican candidates are continuing to skirt away from not only talking to local and national media outlets about their policy issues, but their own constituents, leaving voters with little information on their policy positions. “If we are to hold our elected […] The post Candidates, mostly Republican, skip debates, bar press during midterm campaigns appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELECTIONS
Daily Montanan

‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison

Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

A river of sewage runs through it

The latest national “news” that extremely wealthy people are buying up Montana and the West was about as revealing to Montanans as telling us the sky is blue. We know, we live here, and we see it every day. While many laud the benefits of such economic activity, the very real consequences are stacking up – and […] The post A river of sewage runs through it appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Peltola wins U.S. House race, first woman and Alaska Native to represent Alaska in House

Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Alaska Native ever to serve in Congress. The former state legislator and current tribal fisheries leader is the first Democrat to win a U.S. House race here in 50 years and will serve the remaining […] The post Peltola wins U.S. House race, first woman and Alaska Native to represent Alaska in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Montanan

White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more

The Biden administration is asking Congress for emergency funding to support Ukraine’s military, national COVID and monkeypox responses and to help communities affected by natural disasters. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30 and Congress has not passed a funding measure for next year, so a short-term bill would be needed to keep the government […] The post White House requests $47 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, vaccines and more appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Zinke still pegged as winner, but analysts see ‘vulnerabilities’

Just a couple of days after another federal probe made another dent in the record of former U.S. Navy Seal Ryan Zinke, the national prognosticators still had him pegged as the easy victor in Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives race. Political analysts say scandals, which have clouded Zinke’s public persona even before Outside Magazine published […] The post Zinke still pegged as winner, but analysts see ‘vulnerabilities’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Republicans want to roll back Native American voting rights

Attention Montana Native voters: Republican efforts are underway to roll back your voting rights. If Republican members of the Montana Redistricting Commission have their way, Native voting rights could be rolled back for a decade.  Instead of the nine majority-minority districts (6 house, 3 senate) that have existed in Montana for two decades, some majority-minority districts […] The post Republicans want to roll back Native American voting rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up

Returning to the state where he launched his candidacy — and the one that handed him the White House in 2020 — President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Americans to join him in a fight to preserve democracy and to beat back the forces of extremism. The 30-minute address was equal parts tribute to […] The post Biden’s Philly speech was a challenge to all of us. We have to step up appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Midterm Election#Senate Republicans#Politics Federal#Maga#Democratic#House#Bi
Daily Montanan

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law. Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting

Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented” in the Montana Legislature, but he didn’t want to complain about it. But during testimony in the morning portion of the redistricting public hearing, one commissioner pointed out the Native representation is generally aligned with […] The post Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte continues to claim executive privilege in public records lawsuit

Gov. Greg Gianforte doubled down on his claim of executive privilege in the latest filings in a lawsuit concerning whether forms his office used to track legislation during the 2021 legislative session should be available to the public. Citing a Montana Supreme Court case, Gianforte in part argued the documents need to remain private to […] The post Gianforte continues to claim executive privilege in public records lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Juras, state leaders threatened businesses, cancer survivors, federal appeals court about vaccines

Since her boss signed House Bill 702, which barred Montana employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has been directing the state’s Department of Labor to send “educational” letters to businesses that have been reported by constituents. Many of those letters demanded a written response within seven days and included language […] The post Juras, state leaders threatened businesses, cancer survivors, federal appeals court about vaccines appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Montanan

Court releases partially redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search

WASHINGTON — A judge granted the Federal Bureau of Investigation a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s home earlier this month after agents found 184 documents with classified markings had been kept at Mar-a-Lago. The property — which hosts Trump’s private residence, a golf club and other housing — is not authorized to store […] The post Court releases partially redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Montanan

State rep testifies GOP leadership wanted laws to make it harder for youth to vote in Montana

It is the best of times and the worst of times in Montana. However, which one of those statements is true depends on which elections officials you speak with, and it is at the heart of a two-week trial being conducted in Yellowstone County District Court where three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that […] The post State rep testifies GOP leadership wanted laws to make it harder for youth to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Congressman’s wife died after taking herbal remedy marketed for diabetes, weight loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wife of a Northern California congressman died late last year after ingesting a plant that is generally considered safe and is used as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, including diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, Kaiser Health News has learned. Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, […] The post Congressman’s wife died after taking herbal remedy marketed for diabetes, weight loss appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Montana lawmakers move forward with child protective reforms, including using warrants

State lawmakers moved forward with a bill that, among other things, would require Child Protective Services, to obtain a warrant to remove a child from their home in most cases. The decision to move the legislation forward came in the face of objections from the Department of Health and Human Services — the agency that […] The post Montana lawmakers move forward with child protective reforms, including using warrants appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy