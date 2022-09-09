VENTNOR – A request for support from Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has aroused the concern of the Board of Commissioners about the financial impact of a bridge project that could affect the safety of residents living in two sections of the city. The county has asked the city to approve a resolution supporting the county’s application for grant funding to make repairs to the Dorset Avenue bridge. The extent of the work to be performed and its effects on the city is unknown at this time, local officials said.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO