ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
camdencounty.com

126 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 96 cases, 23 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
downbeach.com

Dorset Avenue bridge work could create a tale of two cities, officials say

VENTNOR – A request for support from Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has aroused the concern of the Board of Commissioners about the financial impact of a bridge project that could affect the safety of residents living in two sections of the city. The county has asked the city to approve a resolution supporting the county’s application for grant funding to make repairs to the Dorset Avenue bridge. The extent of the work to be performed and its effects on the city is unknown at this time, local officials said.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot

Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, NJ
Traffic
City
Camden, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Traffic
Camden, NJ
Government
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Lindenwold, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
Lindenwold, NJ
Government
camdencounty.com

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Tuesday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Tuesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gloucester Township#Roadwork#Pothole#Brooklyn#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Nj#Berlin Cross Keys
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Fatal Accident I-95 SB In The Work Zone

Rescue crews have responded to I-95 SB between Route 202 and Delaware Avenue for reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment. fire arriving reporting vehicle fully involved. Initial reports indicate that one subject has succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Photos from the scene show a vehicle into a...
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

EHT police investigating death of Ventnor man

Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the death of a Ventnor man found dead in car in a hotel parking lot. Charles Vitolo, 32, was found in the lot at the Ramada West Atlantic City at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, his body partially decomposed. There was no indication of foul...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester county administrator lived with his employee, the county fire marshal, until two weeks before dog’s death

Gloucester County Administrator Chad M. Bruner was the roommate of the county fire marshal who was allegedly responsible for the death of a three-year-old Golden Retriever trained as an arson investigator, until just two weeks before the dog apparently suffocated inside a county-owned outside of the official’s Mantua home.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy