WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) – A Kentucky school board was forced to confront its demons Tuesday when parents raised objections to the school mascot. The demon has been the official mascot at Williamstown Independent Schools for as long as anyone can remember, and students are referred to as "Demons." But Rachel Berry, who has three kids that attend Williamstown schools, said the mascot is offensive to her faith.

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO