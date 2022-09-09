Read full article on original website
WKRC
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
WKRC
Ohio AP high school football polls has 9 area teams ranked including two at No. 1
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 4-0 186. 2. Moeller (4) 4-0 165. 3. Centerville (1) 4-0 115. 4....
WKRC
Celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month with a local bourbon bar named one of 100 best
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - September is officially National Bourbon Heritage Month, a holiday created to honor America’s native spirit. Bill Whitlow, co-owner of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink and manager of Wenzel Whiskey talks about some recent honors and he makes a cocktail called One Last Smoke.
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
WKRC
Local family unable to access "Hamilton" tickets dying father left to his daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 16-year-old girl lost her father this summer. Nine days before that tragic day, she received a gift -- one they were supposed to fulfill together. Her father gifted her "Hamilton" tickets. Danielle Crawford has been a huge fan of "Hamilton" for several years. Her quest to...
WKRC
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
WKRC
Dense Fog Advisory for parts of Miami Valley Wednesday morning
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's a beautiful work week, with more sunshine and clear skies going to into the weekend! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley until 9 AM. Fog should lift around 9 or 10 AM!. We end up warming up over...
WKRC
All Hamilton County-owned buildings will soon have free feminine products available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - All public restrooms in buildings owned by Hamilton County, will soon have free feminine products. County commissioners just ordered the installation of 70 new dispensers. The move follows a recommendation from the Commission on Women and Girls to make meaningful strides toward addressing gender inequity in the...
WKRC
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
WKRC
Parents call for school district to drop demon mascot
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) – A Kentucky school board was forced to confront its demons Tuesday when parents raised objections to the school mascot. The demon has been the official mascot at Williamstown Independent Schools for as long as anyone can remember, and students are referred to as "Demons." But Rachel Berry, who has three kids that attend Williamstown schools, said the mascot is offensive to her faith.
WKRC
Two injured after shooting on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a shooting on I-75. Crews were called to I-75 north near the Towne Street exit late Wednesday night for the shooting. It's not clear what led up to it. Two people were taken to UC Medical Center. Their conditions are not known...
WKRC
Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
WKRC
Historic boat no longer docked in New Richmond after officials ask it to be removed
MANCHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - The historic Showboat Majestic is no longer docked along the bank of the Ohio River in New Richmond. Video posted to Facebook over the weekend by David Peters shows the boat being pushed up river. In July, Local 12 reported that New Richmond officials requested the...
WKRC
Local library's jobs program helping people change careers, land ideal roles
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Americans of all ages felt the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, but workers in their 50s and 60s are some of the hardest hit. Now, that age group is overwhelmingly filling a Tri-State jobs program. They’re looking for new or better opportunities at a time when most thought they would be sailing into retirement.
WKRC
FOP threatens no confidence vote if CPD chief doesn't reinstate officer who used N-word
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A controversy over a detective with the Cincinnati Police Department using a racial slur on the job is rising to another level. The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is threatening a no-confidence vote against the interim police chief if the detective isn't cleared of the allegations against him.
WKRC
Local parents of children with rare disease hopeful after FDA approves experimental drug
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new hope for a family Local 12 first introduced to you in September 2021. Jillian and Donald Arnolds' kids, Roman and Stella, have an extremely rare disease called ASMD. The Reds treated the Arnold family to a day at the ball park last September.
WKRC
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana mother admitted in court Monday to deserting her child back in February. 33-year old former nursing assistant Heather Adkins accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her then-five-year-old son, who has autism. She pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped the felony kidnapping charge, which...
WKRC
Local man arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of minor at Dave & Buster's
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tri-State man accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor is expected in court Monday. Court documents say that 39-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo at a business in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit, Hayes walked past the...
WKRC
'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
