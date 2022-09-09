ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dense Fog Advisory for parts of Miami Valley Wednesday morning

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's a beautiful work week, with more sunshine and clear skies going to into the weekend! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley until 9 AM. Fog should lift around 9 or 10 AM!. We end up warming up over...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Nippert Stadium#Stadiums#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Wkrc#Uc#Digital#Mu
WKRC

Police searching for endangered missing man

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Parents call for school district to drop demon mascot

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) – A Kentucky school board was forced to confront its demons Tuesday when parents raised objections to the school mascot. The demon has been the official mascot at Williamstown Independent Schools for as long as anyone can remember, and students are referred to as "Demons." But Rachel Berry, who has three kids that attend Williamstown schools, said the mascot is offensive to her faith.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WKRC

Two injured after shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a shooting on I-75. Crews were called to I-75 north near the Towne Street exit late Wednesday night for the shooting. It's not clear what led up to it. Two people were taken to UC Medical Center. Their conditions are not known...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
WKRC

Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Local library's jobs program helping people change careers, land ideal roles

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Americans of all ages felt the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, but workers in their 50s and 60s are some of the hardest hit. Now, that age group is overwhelmingly filling a Tri-State jobs program. They’re looking for new or better opportunities at a time when most thought they would be sailing into retirement.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations

PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy