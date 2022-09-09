ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester and Winslow Townships

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Hub to Modify Hours

(Blackwood, NJ) – As the state of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, the Camden County Health Hub will be modifying its hours. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, vaccine hours will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In addition to the modified hours, the Health...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Magnolia man accused in death of baby boy

A Kent County man is being charged with murdering his infant son. Keith Rawding, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect. Delaware State Police say the 3-month-old boy was found dead in his crib in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia on Sunday morning.
MAGNOLIA, DE

