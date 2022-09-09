(The Center Square) – A criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a press release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO