Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national
(The Center Square) – A criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a press release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires
HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Commuters dodge headaches as freight-rail strike averted
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Then a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on...
Cumru residents take stand against proposed project
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Cumru Township Planning Commission could make a big decision Monday night about a proposed distribution center that's sparked opposition near Flying Hills. "We don't really feel that there should be a facility like this, that's located in a community of 3,500 people along a...
Drone helps find dog lost for 3 months
A Colorado family has been reunited with their lost dog thanks to an infrared drone. Taylor Salazar is thanking the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in Colorado and their high-tech drone for finding her golden retriever who was missing for nearly three months. Taylor says Farrah was a gift for her...
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
Police: Anonymous person threatened to shoot people at Orefield Middle School, prompting closure of district schools last week
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -Threats of a school shooting are what led to the closing of Parkland School District buildings last week, police and the district said Monday. The information comes five days after the initial threat last Wednesday night. For some students and parents in the Parkland School District,...
Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
Trial underway for man who shot 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A trial is underway in Monroe County for a man who shot two intruders in his home. One of them died, but the homeowner, Randy Halterman, claims he was in the right under the Pennsylvania Castle Doctrine. Ultimately, that decision will be made by the judge.
Developer retracts Upper Macungie warehouse proposal
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A special exception hearing for a proposed warehouse scheduled before the Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board was rescinded by the applicant Wednesday night at the township building. The plan called for a 40,257-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and...
Wawa in Lower Nazareth to hold grand opening Friday, with free t-shirts to first 100 customers
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa will open in Lower Nazareth on Friday. The store will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers inside the door will get a Wawa "Goose Vibes Only" T-shirt. The Canada Goose is a symbol of the chain. A...
Whitehall Twp. family looking forward to daughter lighting up Times Square as part of NYC Buddy Walk
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Start spreading the news. 6-year-old Zari Moultrie of Whitehall Township will light up Times Square this weekend. Out of over 2400 applicants worldwide, a photo of Zari was selected to appear on the JumboTron screen in Times Square to help kick off the New York City Buddy Walk for the National Down Syndrome Society.
Trial continues for man charged after shooting 2 intruders in Stroud home
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A trial continues Wednesday in Stroudsburg for a man who shot two intruders in his home last year, killing one of them. The other, who was injured, took the stand. Chasity Frailey testified Wednesday about when she and her boyfriend, Adam Schultz, entered Randy Halterman's home in...
Monday night crash ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Quakertown, Lehigh Valley
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. One car was facing the wrong direction, as traffic...
Man injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Mac
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township. Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came...
Lower Macungie planners review home development proposal
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a new single family homes development Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal is for 20 homes on a cul-de-sac road in a vacant Wild Cherry Road lot, which is currently wooded, open and bound by township park land, Wild Cherry Road, development, and the township greenway.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
