1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Shots Fired Into Car In Darien (UPDATE)
One man is dead and two others are injured following a suspected drive-by shooting in Fairfield County. The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on I-95 in Darien. Responding officers found a vehicle just off Exit 10, near Noroton Avenue and Maple Street with three victims...
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
greenwichfreepress.com
Local Man Charged By Warrant for July DUI
On Sept 9 Greenwich Police charged a local man involved in a crash back on July 24 around 1:44am on Indian Head Road in Riverside. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Luke Jesson Diedrich-Gashi, 20, of Greenwich following an investigation. On Sept 9 Mr. Diedrich-Gashi responded to police headquarters where...
NBC Connecticut
Colchester Man Killed in Crash
A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night. State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree. Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was...
Register Citizen
Police: Fairfield man stabbed roommate with kitchen knife during argument
FAIRFIELD — Police say they have arrested a local man in connection with a stabbing reported from a gas station. Sean Rogerson, 56, has been charged with second-degree assault for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife, according to police. Rogerson was held on $50,000 bond. Fairfield police said...
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
Boyfriend Calls Cops To Admit He Shot Stamford Girlfriend In Head, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to police he shot his girlfriend in the head after she attempted to stab him. The killing took place in Stamford around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 116 Woodside Green apartment 3A. Responding officers located the boyfriend, identified as...
Man, 48, Dies After Scooter Crash In Meriden
An investigation is underway after a 48-year-old man died in a scooter crash in Connecticut. Authorities in New Haven County received reports that a man crashed his scooter in the 400 block of South Colony Street in Meriden at about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the Meriden Police Department said.
New Haven Independent
Woman Injured After Crashing Scooter Intends To Sue Ansonia
ANSONIA — A woman injured after crashing a Bird Electric Scooter on Main Street intends to file a lawsuit against the city. According to a “notice to commence action” filed with Ansonia City Hall, Courtney Lupo was riding one of the electric scooters near 575 Main St. at about 11 p.m. on June 26 when she crashed because of “the defective condition of Main Street and the poorly illuminated surrounding area.”
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
Man fatally shot in grocery store parking lot in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Tuesday morning in a grocery store parking lot. Officers responded at 11:06 a.m. to Waterbury Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim who had just been dropped off at the emergency room. The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead just […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-09-12@2:55pm–#Bridgeport Ct– A two-car crash off Route 8/25 exit 2 ramp at Fairfield near Courtland STREET. No word on injuries or if the bicycle was involved.
DoingItLocal
Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport
2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
NewsTimes
Danbury man convicted of overdose deaths faces new drug charges, police say
DANBURY — A local man who spent five years in jail for distributing heroin that caused two overdose deaths has been arrested again after police say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine along with gun magazines in his home. Paul Mignani, 56, was arrested on drug and firearm offenses...
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival
A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
Man Under Influence Flees Scene Of Route 8 Crash In Waterbury, Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash while driving under the influence. The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 in Waterbury. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 northbound, south of Exit #36,...
Eyewitness News
Police officer assaulted by two men at Norwalk Oyster Festival
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwalk Police Officer was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday. Officers working the festival were told kids were fighting near the Kids Cove around 9:49 at night. According to police reports, responding officers broke up two separate fights. When an officer...
greenwichfreepress.com
No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest
On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
News 12
574 Wines employee saves customers when man threatens store with a loaded gun
Monroe police and customers are crediting a store employee at 574 Wines with saving the lives of customers when a man walked in with a loaded gun. "God love him, and courageous and quick thinking right," said Kathleen Brantley, a customer from Monroe. Customers at 574 Wines Wednesday were praising...
