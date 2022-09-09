ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

westportlocal.com

I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets

The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
DARIEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Local Man Charged By Warrant for July DUI

On Sept 9 Greenwich Police charged a local man involved in a crash back on July 24 around 1:44am on Indian Head Road in Riverside. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Luke Jesson Diedrich-Gashi, 20, of Greenwich following an investigation. On Sept 9 Mr. Diedrich-Gashi responded to police headquarters where...
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Colchester Man Killed in Crash

A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night. State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree. Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was...
COLCHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Man, 48, Dies After Scooter Crash In Meriden

An investigation is underway after a 48-year-old man died in a scooter crash in Connecticut. Authorities in New Haven County received reports that a man crashed his scooter in the 400 block of South Colony Street in Meriden at about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the Meriden Police Department said.
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Woman Injured After Crashing Scooter Intends To Sue Ansonia

ANSONIA — A woman injured after crashing a Bird Electric Scooter on Main Street intends to file a lawsuit against the city. According to a ​“notice to commence action” filed with Ansonia City Hall, Courtney Lupo was riding one of the electric scooters near 575 Main St. at about 11 p.m. on June 26 when she crashed because of ​“the defective condition of Main Street and the poorly illuminated surrounding area.”
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Man fatally shot in grocery store parking lot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Tuesday morning in a grocery store parking lot. Officers responded at 11:06 a.m. to Waterbury Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim who had just been dropped off at the emergency room. The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead just […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash

2022-09-12@2:55pm–#Bridgeport Ct– A two-car crash off Route 8/25 exit 2 ramp at Fairfield near Courtland STREET. No word on injuries or if the bicycle was involved.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport

2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Norwalk Police Officer Attacked, Beaten At Annual Festival

A Fairfield County police officer suffered a broken arm and head injury after being attacked by two men at an annual community festival. The incident occurred in Norwalk around 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Oyster Festival. According to Lt. Terrence Blake, of the Norwalk Police, officers working the...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Police officer assaulted by two men at Norwalk Oyster Festival

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwalk Police Officer was assaulted by two men at the Oyster Festival on Saturday. Officers working the festival were told kids were fighting near the Kids Cove around 9:49 at night. According to police reports, responding officers broke up two separate fights. When an officer...
NORWALK, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

No Insurance, Suspended License, Half Consumed Cold Beer Lead to Driver’s Arrest

On August 29 around 5:45pm Greenwich Police doing motor vehicle enforcement in the area of Lewis Street and Mason Street spotted a black 2012 BMW 528 traveling north on Milbank. A check of the COLLECT system (Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing) indicated the car’s registered owner had suspended license status.
GREENWICH, CT

