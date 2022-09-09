Read full article on original website
Mormon Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
Boise City Officials Embrace Pride, Where Is Their Love of America?
The Treasure Valley has survived another edition of Boise Pride Fest. Despite many comments on social media, the organizers pulled off a relatively incident-free significant event. Regardless of whether you are all about the festival or could do without it, there was one big takeaway that can't be ignored. I'll...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
‘My Pillow Guy’ Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud
We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
People Are So Bored They’re Playing An Idaho Driving Video Game
I need to make a promise to my future self that I will never let myself get so bored that I play a video game where I just drive around Twin Falls. That is the point of the American Truck Simulator video game: you just drive around. Also, I'm pretty sure the Back To The Future Delorean shows up at about six and a half minutes in.
Look At How Much Idahoans Are Paying For Food Compared to 2021
Idahoans and all Americans are feeling the pain from the record rise in inflation. The government issued its monthly inflation report, reporting that inflation is up 8.3% from last year. The price of gasoline has caused businesses to raise prices on everything dependent on transportation. The stock market reacted to...
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
Idaho Just Had Its Hottest August In 128 YEARS
Scientists: "It's global warming." Some guy who watched a YouTube video: "tHaT's FaKe NeWs DeW yEr OwN rEsEaRcH!!" Either way, it's hot as absolute Hell in Idaho. You don't have to believe it if you don't want to, but the facts have a few things to say. The scientific fact...
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
There's no denying that traditional gender roles have changed significantly over the past few decades. More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State?
Idaho Gun Owners Beware, Credit Card Companies Are Tracking You
Idaho gun owners and future gun owners should be very concerned about a new policy implemented by several major credit card companies. The creditors announced that they will now create a particular category to document Americans who buy guns. The unique code will allow retailers to track the type of...
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats
Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
As Wildfires Blaze, Internet Asks “Are You Ok, Idaho?”
It's that time of year when skies are smokey, forests are vulnerable and thousands of local heroes jump into action to keep us, our lands, our property, and our state safe. It's forest fire season. As temperatures continue to remain higher than we're used to this late in the summer,...
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
Tired of Breathing Bad Air? Check Out How To Keep Your Air Clean!
The condition hits you in the face or, more specifically, in your eyes, nose, and skin. The irritation brought on my parts of the state experiencing massive forest fires. One gentleman living in New Meadows told us, "Brundage is on fire." The air quality in our area is so bad that high school football games have been canceled tonight.
