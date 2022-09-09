Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Related
Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies
LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!. From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season. The movie line-up is as follows:. The Shining: Oct....
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Pennsylvania's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
peninsulachronicle.com
Chick-Fil-A In York County Closed For Renovations Through September
YORK-Chick-fil-A located at 5003A Victory Blvd. within the Village Square at Kiln Creek has temporarily closed for renovations. Josh Burnette, the local owner and operator of the location, shed some light on the restaurant’s closure via Facebook on September 11. In the post, Burnette eased the minds of parents...
York Restaurant Week highlights the city's eateries
YORK, Pa. — Experience the best food that York has to offer with special events, collaborations and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite eatery. Twenty-three restaurants are participating in September's York Restaurant Week. The event, which began on Thursday, Sept. 8 will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Knoebels roller coaster named best in the world, best food
ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort announced that their famous wooden roller coaster, Phoenix, was named “Best Wooden Roller Coaster” for a fourth time by Amusement Today magazine. This is the fourth year that Phoenix has been awarded the Golden Ticket, an award that is given...
Knoebels, Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood land national ‘Golden Ticket Awards’
On July 4, 1926, a small amusement park with a swimming pool and carousel and some food stands opened in Northumberland County. In 2016 that park celebrated its 90th anniversary. This past weekend, the family-owned Knoebels Amusement Resort won a handful of Golden Ticket Awards from the publication Amusement Today,...
WGAL
Box truck hits Lancaster bridge
LANCASTER, Pa. — A box truck struck a bridge Wednesday morning in Lancaster. The truck hit the railroad bridge along Martha Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Crews are investigating the extent of damage to the bridge, but they say it should be stable. No one was hurt, and no other...
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Lancaster family extends England vacation after queen’s death
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning. The Steninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died. The Steningers were...
theburgnews.com
Dishing Out Support: Harrisburg Restaurant Week aims to bring customers to the city’s businesses
Harrisburg, I hope you’re hungry. Starting on Monday, the city began celebrating Harrisburg Restaurant Week, which runs Sept. 12 to 16 and 19 to 23. The two-week event, hosted by the Downtown Improvement District (DID), spotlights local spots to get a bite to eat. “The importance of the event...
New Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces have their own ‘pretzelhosen’: here’s how to win one
Snyder’s of Hanover has gone above and beyond to celebrate its version of Oktoberfest. The brand has announced the new Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces and - a Snyderfest Pretzelhosen to dispense them. The Pretzelhosen is a “custom-made, authentic leather lederhosen featuring a tap and keg expertly engineered to...
Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins with 18 participating restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins its two-week run on Monday, with 18 participating restaurants. The event was designed as a marketing campaign for the downtown business district of Harrisburg by celebrating local flavors. Beginning in 2008, the event has expanded to include all restaurants within the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
lebtown.com
31st annual Hinkelfest celebrates chicken this weekend in Fredericksburg
Hinkelfest 2022, Lebanon County’s annual three-day celebration of all things chicken, kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 at Fredericksburg Fireman’s Park on Route 343 (N. 7th Street) between Lebanon and Fredericksburg. This year’s festival will be the 31st year for the event, which is backed by primary sponsors...
Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday. The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area. Plenty...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
abc27.com
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
abc27.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) have visited the GIANT Center in Hershey for more than 15 seasons. They will be making their return for their winter tour on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with two performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Heidelberg Township
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on a York County road Monday night. The crash happened on the 6800 block of York Road in Heidelberg Township around 8:30 p.m. The truck flipped onto its side and spilled its load. The crash shut down York Road for a...
Police are searching for missing Waynesboro girl
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run away from home. The 12-year-old girl is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
Comments / 1