New Cumberland, PA

peninsulachronicle.com

Chick-Fil-A In York County Closed For Renovations Through September

YORK-Chick-fil-A located at 5003A Victory Blvd. within the Village Square at Kiln Creek has temporarily closed for renovations. Josh Burnette, the local owner and operator of the location, shed some light on the restaurant’s closure via Facebook on September 11. In the post, Burnette eased the minds of parents...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York Restaurant Week highlights the city's eateries

YORK, Pa. — Experience the best food that York has to offer with special events, collaborations and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite eatery. Twenty-three restaurants are participating in September's York Restaurant Week. The event, which began on Thursday, Sept. 8 will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.
YORK, PA
City
New Cumberland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
abc27.com

Knoebels roller coaster named best in the world, best food

ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort announced that their famous wooden roller coaster, Phoenix, was named “Best Wooden Roller Coaster” for a fourth time by Amusement Today magazine. This is the fourth year that Phoenix has been awarded the Golden Ticket, an award that is given...
ELYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Box truck hits Lancaster bridge

LANCASTER, Pa. — A box truck struck a bridge Wednesday morning in Lancaster. The truck hit the railroad bridge along Martha Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Crews are investigating the extent of damage to the bridge, but they say it should be stable. No one was hurt, and no other...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster family extends England vacation after queen’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate family was in the middle of the world’s action after a little bit of luck and some savvy planning. The Steninger family, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was in England when a double rainbow appeared at the moment the queen died. The Steningers were...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins with 18 participating restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Restaurant Week begins its two-week run on Monday, with 18 participating restaurants. The event was designed as a marketing campaign for the downtown business district of Harrisburg by celebrating local flavors. Beginning in 2008, the event has expanded to include all restaurants within the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday. The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area. Plenty...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) have visited the GIANT Center in Hershey for more than 15 seasons. They will be making their return for their winter tour on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with two performances at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Heidelberg Township

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rolled over on a York County road Monday night. The crash happened on the 6800 block of York Road in Heidelberg Township around 8:30 p.m. The truck flipped onto its side and spilled its load. The crash shut down York Road for a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police are searching for missing Waynesboro girl

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run away from home. The 12-year-old girl is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
WAYNESBORO, PA

