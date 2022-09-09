Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Lil Keed's Grave Keeps Getting Broken Into, Says Brother Lil Gotit
YSL rapper Lil Keed is NOT resting in peace after his death in May ... thanks to vandals, but his brother Lil Gotit is threatening to do something about it. Gotit vented his frustration and anger on social media, where he made a stern PSA, warning the low-down individuals who keep tampering with his brother's tomb to stop ... or else.
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Shine My Crown
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
OK! Magazine
Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out in New York City this week looking completely unrecognizable. On Tuesday, August 23, the former talk show star was snapped leaving her apartment building while holding on to tight to her body guard. In photos seen here, Williams looked perplexed as she made her way into an awaiting vehicle and appeared unable to walk without her security member holding her up, although it is not clear why. COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR"I'm going to Core Club," the media mogul, who appeared wide eyed and...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
RadarOnline
R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Accuses Singer’s Lawyer Of Pressuring Her Not To Keep Singer’s Unborn Child
R. Kelly’s fiancée Joycelyn Savage has fired back at the singer’s lawyer after they tried to shut down her pregnancy announcement, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old girlfriend said she is very much pregnant despite Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean denying the news. Savage told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m very excited.”As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Savage released a short memoir, Love and Joy of Robert. In the book, she talked about the years she spent with Kelly before he was locked up.Savage then dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant with Kelly’s child. The announcement confused many who pointed out Kelly...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Miami Herald
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Distractify
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Black Enterprise
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Makes Callous Joke About PnB Rock's Shooting Death, Twitter Explodes
6ix9ine historically breaks his social media silence when a rapper passes away – and PnB Rock’s tragic death is no exception. The controversial rapper became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (September 13) after he made a callous joke at PnB Rock’s expense. Taking to his Instagram...
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
TMZ.com
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
