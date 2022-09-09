Mark Perry Starks passed away 9/9/22 in the Utah Valley Hospital after valiantly facing several years of extraordinary health challenges. His last evening was spent with family reliving fun memories and adventures of his life and youth. Stories of great friends and experiences brought smiles and laughter to him, leading him to express appreciation for his many friends and family members even as his body failed him. He felt gratitude towards too many to be named. Mark greatly valued his friends. Mark was born August 16th 1962 in Southern California to Dan and LaDawn Starks. He was the 2nd of six eventual children. In the early 1970's, the Starks family moved to the Cache Valley where Mark would grow up and would eventually return to for his last years. Mark attended both Sky View and Logan High Schools, graduating in 1980. From there, Mark began a series of firsts, blazing a trail for his younger siblings to follow. Mark was the first of his siblings to go to college, eventually graduating from USU with a degree in Philosophy. He would also obtain a Master's degree in Business as well. Mark was the first in the family to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to upstate New York. And now, Mark points us forward as he leads us all into our eventual destinies, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the meaning and direction of our lives. He was undaunted, doing the hard things so others can follow. Mark enjoyed developing his mind and learned to discipline himself to make the most of his intellectual pursuits. He also had an appreciation for his body and spent considerable time developing his notable strength at the gym. He had a spiritual, sensitive nature as well and wanted to please his Heavenly Father. Of course, in the end, Mark's last conversations were about the love he felt for his many friends and family and the appreciation he felt for the many wonderful experiences he had enjoyed. He left this world knowing it was his time. He continues his adventures and associations in a new realm. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth LaDawn Starks. He is survived by his father Daniel as well as five siblings; Shawn, Robin, Holly, Bob and Heather. Special recognition to the medical care takers who assisted Mark in his passing and over the past several years during his illness. A private ceremony will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, LaDawn.

