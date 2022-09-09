Read full article on original website
Prep volleyball: Region play begins as Mustangs-Bobcats match halted
HYRUM – There is always a first for everything. In the heat of their Region 11 volleyball opener Tuesday night, the Mustangs and Bobcats all of the sudden couldn’t see. The gym at Mountain Crest lost power, as did a good portion of Hyrum.
Prep boys golf: Riverhawks escape Wolves; Skinner goes low again
With the Wolves nipping at the Riverhawks tail feathers, it came down to the last scorecards being turned in. Ridgeline’s Tyler Jackman and Green Canyon’s Carson Shakespear were the last golfers from their respective teams to make it to the clubhouse at the Logan River Golf Course Monday as Region 11 got together for another boys golf tournament.
Prep girls soccer: Bobcats rally past Wolves in the rain
SMITHFIELD - It was a bit of a rocky start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Bobcats, especially in closely-contested matches, but they're starting to find their groove. Karlee Allen helped turn things around with a very nice counter attack goal in the 28th minute and...
West Side extends winning streak to 35
West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35. It was looking pretty dicey for the Pirates early in the third quarter as the Eagles capitalized on two...
Injuries plague Lady Indians
Preston faced their first district opponent on Sep. 13 at home against Century (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, Sep. 15 they host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. and on Monday Sep. 19 they travel to Pocatello for a conference game with Pocatello at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians are down...
Preston boys defeat Burley
The Indians soccer team finished the week with a 1-0 win over Burley after losing to Marsh Valley and Rigby earlier in the week. They faced Century on the road on Sep. 13 (score unavailable at press time) and were hoping to have their full team for the district contest. Friday Sep. 16, they host Rigby at 4:30 p.m. and will be out to avenge the earlier 1-3 loss.
40th LoToJa Classic in the books; Greg Roper honored
While it was the 40th year for the LoToJa Classic on Saturday, one local cyclist was honored for riding more than half of those. Greg Roper is the first member of the LoToJa 5000 club. The North Logan resident celebrated his silver anniversary on Saturday, being honored for starting and completing 25 LoToJa’s in a row.
USU football: Potential reasons for optimism for Aggies
One potential advantage of the Aggies playing in Week 0 of the 2022 college football season was the opportunity to have two bye weeks. Whether that will work out in Utah State’s favor remains to be seen, but the first of two bye weeks clearly couldn’t have come at a better time. There’s no question the Aggies are reeling after back-to-back blowout losses against Alabama (55-0) and Weber State (35-7) — the second of which was their first setback against a FCS program in 22 years. Even USU’s home- and season-opening victory over UConn (31-20) was a bit on the shaky side.
School Sports
Pearl P Lloyd
Pearl P Lloyd 4/5/1958 - 9/12/2022 Pearl Pentz Lloyd, 64, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born April 5, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in Morgan, Utah. She married Roger Wardell and they were later divorced. She moved to...
Felony charges considered in Ridgeline football 'bullying' incident
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August. All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary...
Michelle (Herd) Ransom
Michelle (Herd) Ransom Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Michelle Herd Ransom, 67, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born June 17, 1955 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of six children born to Homer Christensen Herd and Dorothy Hunsaker Herd. Michelle grew up in Preston, Idaho...
Iris Lee H Wood
Iris Lee H Wood 11/21/1931 - 9/8/2022 Fielding- Iris Lee H. Wood passed away on September 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Utah on November 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.
Logan High student suffers severe brain injury after being hit by truck
A Logan High student suffered a severe brain injury on Sep. 5 after being hit by a truck on 1800 South in Logan. On that Monday evening, 16-year-old Will Henderson left his home in Logan to go skateboarding with his dog Freya. His mother, Jodee Henderson, began to worry when it was getting late and she hadn’t heard from him.
Herald-Journal
Starks, Mark Perry
Mark Perry Starks passed away 9/9/22 in the Utah Valley Hospital after valiantly facing several years of extraordinary health challenges. His last evening was spent with family reliving fun memories and adventures of his life and youth. Stories of great friends and experiences brought smiles and laughter to him, leading him to express appreciation for his many friends and family members even as his body failed him. He felt gratitude towards too many to be named. Mark greatly valued his friends. Mark was born August 16th 1962 in Southern California to Dan and LaDawn Starks. He was the 2nd of six eventual children. In the early 1970's, the Starks family moved to the Cache Valley where Mark would grow up and would eventually return to for his last years. Mark attended both Sky View and Logan High Schools, graduating in 1980. From there, Mark began a series of firsts, blazing a trail for his younger siblings to follow. Mark was the first of his siblings to go to college, eventually graduating from USU with a degree in Philosophy. He would also obtain a Master's degree in Business as well. Mark was the first in the family to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to upstate New York. And now, Mark points us forward as he leads us all into our eventual destinies, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the meaning and direction of our lives. He was undaunted, doing the hard things so others can follow. Mark enjoyed developing his mind and learned to discipline himself to make the most of his intellectual pursuits. He also had an appreciation for his body and spent considerable time developing his notable strength at the gym. He had a spiritual, sensitive nature as well and wanted to please his Heavenly Father. Of course, in the end, Mark's last conversations were about the love he felt for his many friends and family and the appreciation he felt for the many wonderful experiences he had enjoyed. He left this world knowing it was his time. He continues his adventures and associations in a new realm. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth LaDawn Starks. He is survived by his father Daniel as well as five siblings; Shawn, Robin, Holly, Bob and Heather. Special recognition to the medical care takers who assisted Mark in his passing and over the past several years during his illness. A private ceremony will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, LaDawn.
Out of Our Past - September 14, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Rural Route News - Sept. 14, 2022
Clifton/DaytonThe funeral for Larry Ward was held on Saturday September 3rd. Many family members and friends filled the Oxford Ward chapel and cultural hall to pay respects to this special man. Lining the street to the church were many blue and white balloons with messages tied on them. One could tell by viewing those balloons and the many table displays inside the church that Larry was a very devout BYU football fan.
Petersen, Mary Belle (Brown)
Petersen Mary Belle Brown Petersen 90 Logan, Utah passed away August 13, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the Hyrum City Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Thompson, Carlos Eugene
Carlos Eugene Thompson passed away September 8, 2022 in North Logan, Utah at the age of 91. He was born on December 9, 1931 in Clarkston, Utah and was the third child of Seymour Thompson and Mary Olive Peterson. Carlos spent his childhood living in Clarkston working on the family farm. In 1950, he accepted a call to serve as a missionary in the Western Canada Mission. Carlos also served in the Army, with a majority of his time being spent in Fort Knox, Kentucky and one summer on a ship unloading supplies near Point Barrow, Alaska. After his military service, he attended USU and there met and married Roma Nelson. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on December 21, 1957. In 1963, he started his own construction business that he ran until 2014 when he suffered a stroke and was forced to stop. Carlos was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years, such as member of the bishopric, High Council, and scouting. He would drive the scouts anywhere his 4-wheel drive truck would take them. Carlos is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roma and their four children; Paula (Kurt) Rowley of Syracuse, Utah; Lori Butterfield of Sandy, Utah; Craig (Kammy) Thompson of North Logan, Utah; and Brian (Erin) Thompson of Smithfield, Utah and 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilynn Brown and Kathy Behling. He was preceded in death by four of his siblings and two of their spouses: Keith (Charlene) Thompson, Jenna (Bill) McKinney, Elaine Greathouse and George Thompson and son-in-law, Tad Butterfield. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at his LDS church house, 325 Lauralin Drive, Logan on Saturday, September 17th. The viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 prior to the funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . Thank you to the staff at Maple Springs for caring for him during the covid pandemic and his last days. In lieu of flowers, please play a game of "OH! Hell" with your family.
'A rainbow flag is not a political statement': Pride flags debated at Logan school board meeting
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Logan City School District Board of Education Meeting, community members discussed their thoughts on whether teachers should be permitted to display certain symbols or flags in schools. The conversation focused heavily on pride flags in the classroom. Jay Bates Domenech, the president...
