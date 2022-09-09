Read full article on original website
Related
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Arrest In Bomb Threat
2022-09-14@12:00pm–A bomb threat came in through the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center. The threat was made against vessel(s) operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Uniformed officers responded in both Connecticut and New York, immediately assessed the situation, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. On September 6, 2022, a similar bomb threat was made against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Several local, state, and federal agencies have taken active roles in assisting with the investigation.
DoingItLocal
Hartford Line Train Service Resumes Full Schedule on Monday
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) today announced the resumption of full Hartford Line (HL) train service beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022. Before the resumption of full service, all HL train service will be replaced with substitute bus service on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and Sunday, September 11, 2022.
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-09-12@2:55pm–#Bridgeport Ct– A two-car crash off Route 8/25 exit 2 ramp at Fairfield near Courtland STREET. No word on injuries or if the bicycle was involved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Dryer Fyer
2022-09-13@4:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– A dryer fire caused a heavy smoke condition in a home on Laurel Court. Firefighters had one line in operation to extinguish the fire. No reported injuries. The fire marshal was on the scene to investigate the cause. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick....
DoingItLocal
Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport
2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
DoingItLocal
I-95 Darien Homicide UPDATE
On 09/14/2022 at approximately 3:51am, Western District Major Crimes Squad (WDMCS) Detectives were requested to respond to the intersection of Maple and Noroten Avenue, in the Town of Darien for a reported shooting involving three (3) individuals. Prior to WDMCS arrival it was reported that two (2) of the passengers were transported to Stamford Hospital with life threatening injuries. However, the operator identified as Jovel Mckenzie (DOB: 03-16-1993) remained on-scene with a superficial wound to the right shoulder and refused medical attention. Shortly thereafter, the right front passenger was identified as Earl Gayle (DOB: 08-11-1991), and was pronounced deceased at Stamford Hospital. The left-side rear passenger was identified as Rashawn Mccalla (DOB: 12/16/1993), who underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. During the course of this investigation detectives closed the Southbound lanes of I-95 from exit 18-16 in order to canvass on foot, at which time ten (10) shell casings were located south of the exit 16 on-ramp. Furthermore, numerous items of evidentiary value were seized to include the Victim’s vehicle identified as a 2013 Infiniti G37 bearing New York registration KJW1952. This case remains active, fluid and ongoing. This is all the information we have available for release at this time. If anyone has any information or dashcam video please contact the Western District Major Crimes Squad Detectives at Troop G at (203)-696-2500. Any Tips will remain confidential.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Attempted Abduction Of A 10-Year-Old Boy
7:32pm–Bridgpeort Police just told Fairfield that this turned out to be a false report. 2022-09-14@5:47pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was an attempted abduction of a ten-year-old boy in the 100 block of Norman Street (near the park) by a white mini-van with tinted windows with two black males. the operator was wearing a blue shirt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiltonbulletin.com
Former People’s customers face long wait for service as M&T Bank takes over accounts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A force of about 800 M&T Bank customer service employees struggled to keep pace with the demand for their services this week as the Buffalo-based bank absorbed the accounts of former People’s United Bank customers over the weekend.
Comments / 0